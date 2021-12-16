By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Two greats of entertainment left us this week: Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández. Icons mourned by the people, but they will always live in the hearts of millions of Mexicans and their legacy will pass from generation to generation. Our condolences to their families and to the popular culture of our country.

Vicente Fernández expressed on more than one occasion that he wanted to die on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and the Morena Virgin fulfilled it.



This past Saturday a wonderful cycle was closed in the lightweight division; without a doubt, the most attractive of the moment. With great satisfaction we see that the World Boxing Council concept is paying off with the franchise champion.

This innovation arose to recognize those few elite boxers, and promote that great fights can take place.

This concept still has detractors; Resistance to change is part of human nature, and systematic criticism from those who live in bitterness occurs incessantly when there are controversial issues.

It is clearly confusing, but the results and the facts are what count.



The first franchise monarch was Saúl Canelo Álvarez; Under that designation he captured the world championship of the super middleweight division, the light heavyweight, and in these last 11 months, he had four fights to be the first to unify the super middleweight belts, thus becoming the undisputed champion with the WBC, WBO, IBF crowns. and WBA. The second monarch to receive this designation was Vasyl Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic champion, as well as in three divisions.

The lightweight one was completely messed up about two to three years ago. Mikey Garcia, who held the WBC world championship, asked permission to gain weight; And while that was happening, the body ordered a series of elimination fights, but some of them did not take place, and finally, it requested an interim championship between Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev, in which the first one was the winner.

Mikey decided to vacate the championship and continue fighting above the category.

Vasyl Lomachenko, as WBO and WBA champion, asked for the opportunity to dispute the WBC vacancy, an unprecedented fact, which we unanimously accepted, and thus conquered the green and gold by beating Luke Campbell.



And they positioned themselves in the division: Teófimo López, with the IBF crown; Ryan Garcia became known as a great promise. The former champions: Jorge Linares, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Javier Fortuna remained on the map, among others.

Lomachenko, through his company Top Rank, asked the WBC for the franchise designation, which was accepted, thus supporting the maximum unification of the four belts against López.

At the same time, Top Rank requested that the winner of said main fight be considered a franchise, thus giving a change to the concept, adjusting the recently created rule, which allows said designation to be put into play in the ring.

And López beat Lomachenko. Haney beat Gamboa, and later Jorge Linares. Garcia won the interim title from Luke Campbell, who withdrew due to mental health issues. JoJo Díaz did the same on Fortuna, and is projected to fight vs. Haney. George Kambosos, from Australia, surprised by defeating Lopez, to be the monarch and the franchise designation. Meanwhile, Haney beat Diaz. Gervonta Davis over Pitbull Cruz, and finally, Lomachenko over former champion Richard Commey.



We will close the year next weekend, with the world title fight, between the monarch Artur Beterbiev against the challenger Marcus Browne, in Canada. A day later, YouTube King Jake Paul will step into the ring, bringing millions of new fans to the sport.

Did you know…?

Such was the attraction that the Macías Mouse exerted on the crowds, that there were many occasions that the capital’s traffic was stopped around 20 blocks, when seeing him train in the Viejo Jordán gym, which was located in Arcos de Belén, almost on the corner with the then avenue known as Niño Perdido. The same thing happened when tickets were sold for their fights in the Plaza de Toros México.

Today’s anecdote

The Macías Mouse was the greatest idol that my father had in his life. Don José planned his honeymoon so that his visit to Mexico City would be precisely while a fight with him was taking place, in the Plaza México (it always seemed to my mother that it was an incredible coincidence).

Fate led my dad to take the boxing path, and thus he managed to become an intimate and endearing friend of the Mouse. They had breakfast every Saturday in Sanborns, traveled the world and always had a relationship like brothers. Macías was known for his phrase: “I owe everything to my manager and the Virgin of Guadalupe.” Eventually he fell into a painful illness.

One afternoon, my dad said to me: “Mijito, I’m going to see Raúl, he’s very sick.” And we went to the hospital. My dad came out very sad. Not even three minutes passed when his wife came out to notify us that he had already passed away. It was something inexplicable, because he managed to say goodbye to his soul brother while he was still alive. Don José made a series of calls, and the next day, the Basilica was packed with thousands of people who said their last goodbye to Mouse Macías right there, with his Virgin of Guadalupe.

