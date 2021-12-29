The love story between the famous producer known as “El Güero” and “La Gaviota” began in 1988, just when she was taking her first steps into the world of acting and coincided with his sister.

But it was not until 1993 when Verónica Castro and Rivera met while working on the soap opera “Valentina” (1993), in whose recording forum she would meet José Alberto Castro, the producer.

However, they decided to carry their romance in a fairly modern way and in free union over 10 years, during which time they had their three daughters: Sofía (1996), Fernanda (1999) and Regina (2005).

The couple lasted together for more than 10 years. Photo: Twitter

It was not until December 2, 2004, when they finally joined their lives in marriage, a private event attended by only family and closest friends.

However, her marriage only lasted four years, because a few months after announcing her divorce, she announced her courtship with the then governor of the State of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

But later, that romance led her to become the First Lady of Mexico, and just in the presidency of Peña Nieto, she did not maintain any contact with the father of her daughters.

The marriage between the politician and the artist gave much to talk about. Photo: Twitter

But now, after two years of being separated from the former president of Mexico, the former actress has returned to spend time with the producer, to the extent that everyone thinks that love could flourish again.

“Where there was fire ashes remain”

Those who have benefited the most have been the daughters of both celebrities, as they have not tired of sharing the time they have spent with their famous parents.

The one who has most boasted of her family moments is the oldest of the clan, Sofía Castro, because as a little girl, she boasts having her family together in networks.

“This is the five of us, an unconventional family, but more united than ever. And obviously the best,” he added next to the family portrait.

In the picture you can see the former actress and the producer next to their three daughters, at the foot of their luxurious Christmas tree while wearing their beautiful and luxurious Christmas pajamas.

What has most attracted everyone’s attention is that the parents of the young people opted to wear the same pajamas, while their daughters wore another model in navy blue.

“May everything good embrace you, accompany you and stay with you forever. I wish you a lot of love, a lot of happiness and above all a lot of health. All my love and my affection always,” wrote Sofía Castro next to the image.

