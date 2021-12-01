Considered one of the most beautiful romances on Mexican TV, Lucero and Mijares arrived at the altar on January 18, 1997 at the Colegio de las Vizcainas, in Mexico City, an event that was even televised and applauded by all.

And it is that throughout 14 years of marriage, the famous singers established themselves as one of the most beloved couples in Mexico, but not all fairy tales are for life, and the divorce was the final one for the famous.

Many versions came out about their separation, from a possible infidelity on her part to the role that Lucero’s mother played in their marriage, but never a definitive one.

Despite everything, the couple has been quite civilized in their separation, and it seems that nothing had happened about it, since they have been seen together in projects, and some family gatherings.

The couple had one of the strongest marriages for 14 years. Photo: Televisa.

And it is that everything has revolved in the enormous love that celebrities have for their children, who have made them understand the family that they are despite the fact that a role may say otherwise, and the virtual concert a few months ago was the verification of it.

The couple has shared on more than one occasion some projects that have put them together again, as they both acted as judges on a talent reality show, and now they have shared that they will spend time together during the end of the year parties.

New Years Quote

Many fans have shared that where “there was fire, ashes remain” and the followers of the couple and their respective careers have expressed their joy and hope to see them together again.

However, the news has left many hearts of his followers with a somewhat bittersweet taste in the mouth, as it is a year-end special where the couple appears together to delight the public with their great talent.

The invitation was launched through the official account of Mijares, where he showed great friendship and good chemistry on stage with the mother of his children, and they launched a great invitation to users of social networks.

The event has sparked the love of fans. Photo: IG / oficialmijares

“We invite you to experience the most spectacular New Year’s Eve party in Acapulco, enjoying the best concert of 2021, together with Lucero and all our successes, we are waiting for you!”,

It is a concert to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 from the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, so the publication is about an image of the two singers with some fireworks behind them.

The event will be held on December 31, under the hashtags like #SiempreAmigos, as they titled that unforgettable presentation via streaming that they offered last May, where their daughter also participated.

But it seems that this has become a tour, as the ex-spouses also shared that they have some dates already scheduled for next February 2022, in the state of Puebla.

Famous people have handled their marriage in a very civilized way. Photo: IG / oficialmijares

“We have an appointment on February 13 … It’s going to be incredible, you can’t miss it,” Lucero wrote, launching an invitation to each of his followers.

