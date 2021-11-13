

Players from Poland (left) and Andorra (right) greet each other after finishing the match between the two teams for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

This Friday afternoon there was a moment that will remain in the history of football, after the Andorran striker, Ricard Fernández, was expelled 20 seconds into the match against Poland, corresponding to date nine of group I of the European qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The game began with the referee’s whistle, followed by a long ball that Ricard Fernández went to play against the Polish defender Kamil Glilk, who ended up getting an elbow to the face, all this in just 12 seconds.

Just eight seconds later, the Scottish judge John Beaton made the decision to take the red card from the Andorran player which caused an unexpected expulsion after just 20 seconds of the game.

Now with one less player, the options for Andorra were almost nil and this was demonstrated by Poland that rolled and ended up winning 1-4 with Robert Lewandowski as the top figure of the match.

The Pole from Bayern Munich started the party at 5 minutes by scoring the first goal of the match, then Kamil Jozwiak scored the second goal at 11 ‘.

By minute 45 Andorra’s hopes reappeared when Marc Vales scored the discount goal, However, the joy lasted only two minutes because at 45 + 2, Arkadiusz Milik converted the third target for Poland.

The second half was processing for both teams, however, Lewandowski shone again in the 73rd minute to seal the result with his second goal of the game and his fourth for his team.

With this result Poland is second in Group I with 20 points, behind England (26), while Andorra is second to last with six points, just above San Marino (0).

