A week ago Victoria Federica (21 years old) made one of his most drastic decisions. The daughter of the Infanta Elena (57) and Jaime de Marichalar (58), who until then had chosen to carry a discreet image on social networks, decided open your most intimate Instagram profile and show, publicly, a facet of his life that only his closest circle knew. Until then, the niece of Philip VI (53) he had 2,000 followers who witnessed his nine posts. The last, shared on September 9, coinciding with his birthday.

Today, seven days after his surprise initiative, the figures are different. Victoria Federica has aroused the curiosity of countless users and has obtained, in just one week, around 44,000 followers. According to the results of the Social Blade tool, half of those followers got them in a single day. As of this writing, the figure stands at 46,900.

This opening, however, has not been one hundred percent. As you have seen THE SPANISH, Victoria Federica blocks users who don’t trust you. Thus, it seeks to go unnoticed by a group of people who are not of its interest. In these cases, your profile does not even appear in the Instagram search engine. Instead, your other account is displayed. The one that has always been open, but in which it has never been very active – it only has two publications and has around 7,000 followers.

Victoria Federica during the christening of the daughter of Tomás Páramo and María García de Jaime. Gtres

The reason for your strategy could be related to the control your privacy and the content selection that is attractive to you. This was explained to this newspaper by Arantxa Pérez, from the PR & MANAG agency and an expert in influencer marketing. The fact of restricting it to those who give you trust, allows you to have some vigilance with respect to the people who can access your user and in relation to the publications that interest you. As the expert commented to this medium, it is a way of ‘telling’ the social network what types of post they like.

Beyond the number of followers, Victoria Federica’s Instagram account also has increased in number of publications. Since she decided to make her profile public, the King’s niece has posted two new snapshots that were captured at a very important moment: her red carpet debut. This is how she revealed it herself in the first one, posted on October 29. “Magic night yesterday in Seville. At the Elle Style Awards Andalucía”, the young royal then wrote next to the photograph in which she poses with her influencer friend, Maria Garcia de Jaime (24).

The following post, shared this week, reveals new details of his stylistic bet for that special night. In the photograph she is shown from the back, showing off the spectacular design she made for her Lorenzo Caprile (54). It is a unique, long dress, with a v-shaped shoulder, made of blue velvet and with an opening on the left side of the skirt, which left the leg exposed. Behind it has a vertiginous neckline in the shape of a V that has been reflected in her latest publication.

In this way, Victoria Federica has been closer And, despite having a careful strategy, he has moved away from that hermetic image typical of a member of the Royal Family. In his new publications, he not only has the approval of well-known faces of the networks -a social circle in which little by little he has gained territory-, but also of other users who are not public knowledge and to whom he has given their approval. approval to witness his most personal life.

