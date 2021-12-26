

The state reached 32,850 daily cases, surpassing 31,758 on Friday.

The rise of the Omicron variant continues to deepen in the United States, and in Florida, one of the most affected states, dozens of flights were canceled on December 25 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, amid a new record of daily cases with 32,850.

According to officials at both South Florida airports, more than 20 flights were canceled in Fort Lauderdale and 24 were suspended at Miami airport as the Omicron variant has had an impact on crews, Local 10 reported.

It is the second day in a row that Florida has broken a record for daily cases with 32,850, topping Friday’s 31,758, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Likewise, this Saturday from morning hours the long lines of cars were seen again in public spaces waiting for the COVID-19 test centers to open.

Florida authorities have called on residents for the respective doses of vaccines or boosters if necessary, in addition to avoiding meeting with people who have not protected themselves against the pandemic virus.

According to the Florida Department of Health through a report published Friday night, some 111,990 people received their first vaccination in the state last week.

Despite this, some 125,201 new infections were reported between December 17 and 23, representing an increase of 324% of cases compared to the 29,519 reported the previous week, with a positivity rate that increased to 13.8% compared to 5.3% last week.

The passage of the Omicron variant has surprised the citizens of Florida, since in the state a daily control of COVID-19 cases of about 2,000 was maintained from the end of October to the beginning of December.

Globally, the Omicron variant has hit the staff of large airlines and caused the cancellation of almost 5,000 flights around the world during the Christmas Eve and Christmas periods, a season of recurring travel.

Of all the canceled flights, more than a quarter during Christmas days were destined or starting point for the United States, a country marked by the passage of Ómicron that continues to advance rapidly, and which has had a 50% increase in infections this week compared to the previous one.

