Round 12: Recount of an unforgettable 2021

By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

It was during the virtual Convention of 2020, when the World Boxing Council decreed 2021 as: “The Year of Boxing” when we found ourselves in the middle of a terrible confinement due to the pandemic. In addition, a plan was created to celebrate life through our sport, commemorate the great anniversaries that would occur in 2021, and it was determined to work hard to make it resurface globally.

What an unbelievably year we are living through! There have been great fights, dramatic fights, spectacular knockouts and wonderful celebrations of historical events that we remember with great emotion.

We also hold the annual convention in Mexico City, with an impressive number of legendary champions and stars of the present in attendance.

Included in “The Year of Boxing” are the celebrations of boxing’s iconic anniversaries:

– 100 years after the first one million dollar box office, in 1921, when Jack Dempsey beat Georges Crapentier, which generated one million 879 thousand dollars.

– The 50th anniversary of the “Fight of the Century”, between Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, at Madison Square Garden, NY.

– Promoters Don King and Bob Arum celebrate their 90th birthday, respectively.

– The 40 years of the great fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns.

– The 15th anniversary of the first WBC champion, Jackie Nava.

– 15 years since the creation of the WBC Cares program.

Regarding the activity in the ring, it all started on January 2 with Ryan Garcia rising from the canvas to knock out Briton Luke Campbell; Óscar Valdez conquered the WBC super featherweight world championship by dramatically knocking out his compatriot Miguel Berchelt.

Mexican Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada defeated Nicaraguan Román Chocolatito González in a war that broke the record for blows thrown in a fight; Nonito Donaire, from the Philippines, became the oldest with the bantamweight title, defeating Nordine Oubaali, at age 38. Devin Haney was confirmed as a great champion by beating Jorge Linares, in lightweight. The Englishman Josh Taylor became super lightweight monarch, by beating José Carlos Ramírez, and obtaining all four belts; Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño drew in an unforgettable war in which the four super welterweight belts were also competing.

And Óscar Rivas became the first champion in the history of the Bridger division.

The most outstanding thing in the action of the ring has been the following:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder met for the third time in what will be “The Fight of the Year.” After a solid start by the American, he was brought down in the third.

Meanwhile, Wilder, for his part, knocked Tyson down twice in the room. Fury came back and sent him to the canvas in the ninth. Finally, he knocked out in the eleventh. This was one of the best fights in boxing’s top division.

Australian George Kambosos surprised the world by dominating and beating Teófimo López, who seemed invincible, thus becoming the lightweight division champion.

Today’s great monarch, the best pound for pound in the world, Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez fought four times in a span of 11 months. And he conquered the WBC world super middleweight championship, and set his sights on becoming the first champion in the history of that division.

He packed the Dallas Cowboys stadium, with a record 73,116 fans, and later dramatically knocked out Caleb Plant to become El Rey.

The year of boxing is the spearhead of more to come. However, there is great concern. Respect and order are being lost in various areas. Press conferences and weigh-ins have become a circus, insults, shoves and even blows generate interest in the fight, but put physical integrity at risk and endanger the realization of the fight. It is time to put a stop to this practice that has become very common.

On the other hand, the sportsmanship, nobility and respect of the fighters and their corners are undergoing unacceptable changes. Much has to do with the effect that social networks have.

This past Saturday we saw how two champions, who lost their titles, exploded during the interviews, stealing the glory from those who lived a moment of sleep.

Boxing is not like that, it is a sport where opponents always hug each other, recognize their virtues, and become friends for life.

DID YOU KNOW …?

The vast majority of boxers who have contracted COVID-19 lost their following fights: Miguel Berchelt, Alexander Povetkin, Nordine Oubaali, Teófimo López, Brandon Figueroa, Kenshiro Teraji and Luis Nery.

ANECDOTE OF TODAY

My dad started a movement to remove boxer parents from the corners. I remember very well how he explained it: “Having your father in the corner is dangerous. The son feels too much pressure and when things don’t go well, they push themselves too hard so as not to disappoint him. For their part, parents are too demanding, our children are the best, they are invincible, we stretch the league to the fullest ”.

Unfortunately this rule is not universal, and the fact is that many parents initiate their children into boxing, and it is practically inevitable that some will be the corner of their children.

I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com