Tiger Woods He took the golfing world by storm last February when he suffered a very serious traffic accident. The American player lost control of his vehicle and sped off the road in what turned out to be a most shocking crash. Many feared for the life of one of the greatest in sport.

Since that day, world golf has remained a bit of an orphan because one of his parents was about to leave his last image. Miraculously, Tiger saved his life and the injuries sustained in the accident did not become incompatible with his vital integrity, although they did cause very great problems, especially in his legs.

Tiger underwent surgery to undergo a near total reconstruction of his lower extremities. Many feared that he would not be able to walk again, a battle that is now won despite the fact that a few months ago it seemed almost impossible and that is that Tiger is immersed in a war that is almost a daily miracle.

Image of Tiger Woods’ car after the accident

Woods has been hidden from the media and social media for months. He stayed in the hospital for a while until he moved to his residence to continue his rehabilitation process, the one that he carries out day after day. His goal is not mainly to play golf again, but to re-enjoy his daily life and his family, who feel that in recent weeks they have recovered after years of loss.

The winner of 15 grand has for many years stayed away from the path of good. More protagonist for his extra-sports problems than for his exploits on the track, alcohol, drugs and raunchy trips were more frequent than victories and big shots. That is how he dug his own grave from which he has only managed to get out on a few occasions. 2019 was the last glimmer of a dull glow with that imperial victory at the Augusta Masters. Eleven years later, he was the winner in a great tournament, something he had not tasted since 2008.

On that occasion Woods certified his victory in his third US Open and he went more than a decade without raising his arms in a great tournament until two years ago he buttoned his fifth green jacket. Now, Tiger has another great battle ahead of him, that of certifying a miraculous recovery that has already taken considerable steps.

With the first process completed, accomplishing such simple, everyday things like standing up and supporting himself, Tiger was able to leave his bed and wheelchair behind and make crutches his new companions. However, the fact that he did not make an appearance fueled hopes that this long-distance race could end in victory.

His present is much more hopeful than his past. Until a few weeks ago, the only thing that was known is that Tiger could not make that stellar appearance in the Ryder cup that the team of USA I had him prepared, since he was destined to be part of the technical team as a tribute. However, the new Tiger already walks with ease, has returned to the golf courses and even wears a protection on his right leg that shows the cruelty of such a complicated recovery.

Work with charlie

Within this long and tedious process, Tiger Woods is counting on special help that is making a difference and is accelerating his return. It’s about your child’s unconditional support Charlie axel, which is being key in his physical and mental recovery.

Charlie is only 12 years old, but he is already clear about what he wants his future to be. Young Woods dreams of being a professional golfer and following in his father’s footsteps. Experts say the boy is talented and has even been seen playing with Tiger in parent-child tournaments.

Now, on his return to the fields, Tiger is acting not only as a father, but also as a teacher. There are frequent moments that both share while the winner of 15 great hurries his recovery to return to the playing fields. Thanks to this monitoring of his son, it has been possible to see Tiger returning to the green again, something that seemed much more distant considering the terrible state in which he was left after that terrible accident he suffered in February.

Little Charlie Axel continues his career under the advice of his father with the confidence of someone who has his best teacher at home with more time than ever, but also with the pressure that the shadow of one of the greatest of all times wrap it all up. His maturation process is taking place in parallel with his father’s recovery, one being key to the other and vice versa. The most important thing for Tiger is that thanks to him he is enjoying golf again and is feeling like a father again.

Tiger Woods training with his son Charlie Axel Twlegion

Thomas’ revelations

Another of the people who are very close to the recovery of Tiger Woods is his great friend Justin thomas. The American golfer has become another of the great supporters of the winner of 15 greats with whom he is seen frequently. Thomas has revealed that he tries to meet with Tiger every week and that he is seeing great progress in his rehabilitation process.

In addition, he has confirmed that great union he has with his son Charlie Axel and how together they are working side by side with each other to take the little one to the top, to continue enjoying his passion, a project that is therefore enhancing the father’s recovery.

Justin has spoken on the No Laying Up podcast about how he is, for many, the best golfer of all time and what his future plans may be. Thomas has confessed that they have talked a lot about the possible return of Tiger and that is why he believes that the former world number 1 will not return in any way, but will only do so if he can feel competitive and at a sufficient level to fight again on the circuit professional.

“I know he’s going to try. I think we’ll never see him playing if he can’t get it right.” Justin also affirms that the two have been sincere and that they have put on the table the possibility that the options of returning have vanished as their best shots did in their day. Even so, he does not rule out that this recovery, which is on the way to being miraculous, could return this great talent to the fans to put the finishing touches on his career.

“I think he knows there is a good chance that he has already had the last chance of his career. But at the same time, I know how determined he is. I know he will at least want to try again.” And in it is a Tiger who does not throw in the towel, who threw his crutches a long time ago and who now steps on the green again, even if it is following the progress of his little Charlie.

Tiger Woods, during the 2020 Masters .

Does not lose ambition

While anyone else would have already hung up their sticks, Tiger wants to enjoy the ride. He is making a recovery unlike anything he had experienced in an injury-plagued career. But this is a survival exercise because he could have stayed between the irons of his expensive SUV. But he went ahead and clung to life and the love of golf.

Now he performs a tedious and monotonous daily recovery that not only pushes him physically, but also psychologically. But this is a new Tiger. “He’s doing well, considering everything that’s going on.” This is what Justin Thomas says about his friend of whom he is proud because before being a player he is becoming a father again.

Tiger still has a long way to go, but he is taking steps towards a comeback that could be one of the most beautiful stories of recent years. Many fans dream of seeing Woods again on a golf course leaving his magic, the one that remained in the atmosphere since his victory in the 2019 Masters. However, everyone in his environment is clear that his return will be subject to the level that I can offer. The miracle is on the way.

