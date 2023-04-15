recreated Bowser’s “Peaches” in an iconic Nintendo DS video game

Bowser’s interpretation of Peaches in the movie Super Mario Bros. stands as one of the best moments of the film. The song that the villain played by Jack Black dedicates to the princess during the development of the story captivated fans of the video game all over the world.

Anyone who has been to the movies can’t get the “Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches” over and over again out of their minds. It is possible that this excerpt from the film will be considered among the nominations for best original song for the 2023 Oscars.

It reaches all sectors; It’s a sensation and claims to be the most streamed song from the soundtrack on YouTube and the list it has on Spotify. The revolution is such that fans of the film and the gaming world have recreated the theme in an iconic Nintendo DS video game.

It is a sound based on the song that Jack Black sings made with the tools of WarioWare DIY This is a Nintendo DS video game that allows you to create your own challenges and music. Here we leave the result.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie, in its first weekend in theaters, became the best premiere of an animated film in the United States, displacing Frozen.

It’s strange because specialized critics give it a low score, but every common fan who goes to the movies, with few exceptions, leaves completely amazed.