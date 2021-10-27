10/27/2021 at 7:15 AM CEST

VERONICA SEDEÑO

At the time of Search for a job it is essential to have a good contact list. Among these, the main recruitment agencies. In this area, the work of companies such as Grupo IMAN and Grupo Crit stands out. These Human Resources experts are in charge of equipping companies with the best professionals. Your portfolio of job vacancies it is the most varied and covers all profiles and sectors.

Check everything that we are explaining to you in the following selection of job offers, ready for you to sign up for in this article.

GRUPO IMAN JOB OFFERS

GRUPO IMAN selects:

PRODUCTION OPERATOR FOR SANT CUGAT for Sant Cugat del Vallès

Published: 10/26/2021 – 19:13

– 6 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Production Operator for Sant Cugat in Sant Cugat del Vallès.

COLLECTIONS MANAGER for Madrid

Published: 10/26/2021 – 18:11

Many vacancies.

– Part time – afternoon.

To register and for more information on the COBROS MANAGER job offer in Madrid.

FEUGA / FUAC SCHOLARSHIP ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT for Vigo

Published: 10/26/2021 – 18:10

– Part time – indifferent.

To register and for more information on the job offer of BECA FEUGA / FUAC Administration and Finance department in Vigo.

FRIDGE ASSISTANT WITH NOTIONS OF ELECTRICITY for Terrassa

Published: 10/26/2021 – 17:14

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Refrigerator Assistant with notions of electricity in Terrassa.

DELIVERY 10 HOURS for Vitoria-Gasteiz

Published: 10/26/2021 – 17:13

– Part-time contract.

– Part time – tomorrow.

To register and more information on the job offer of DEAL 10 HOURS in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

EXPERIENCED LAUNDRY OPERATOR / DRIVER for Constantí

Published: 10/26/2021 – 16:11

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer for an experienced laundry operator / driver in Constantí.

TILING OPERATOR (CERAMIC) for Onda

Published: 10/26/2021 – 15:11

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Tiling Operator (ceramic) in Onda.

ADMINISTRATIVE / BILLING / ACCOUNTING. NAVISION for Madrid

Published: 10/26/2021 – 15:10

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of Administrative / a Billing / Accounting. Navision in Madrid.

FOOD INDUSTRY STAFF for Sale of Bathrooms

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– 10 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of FOOD INDUSTRY STAFF in Venta de Baños.

GANDIA ZONE METAL CARPENTRY ASSISTANT

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of AYUDANTE CARPINTERIA METALICA ZONA GANDIA.

HANDBOOK WITH FORKLIFT for A Coruña

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of a Mozo / a with a forklift in A Coruña.

TEXTILE OPERATORS for A Coruña

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– Full time.

To register and for more information on a job offer for Textile Operators in A Coruña.

METAL OPERATOR for Puertollano

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– 3 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of OPERARIO / A METAL in Puertollano.

COOK / A HOTEL 4 * for Córdoba

Published: 10/26/2021 – 2:11 PM

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of COCINERO / A HOTEL 4 * in Córdoba.

AUX. ADMINISTRATIVE / A FINANCIAL SECTOR for Vélez-Málaga

Published: 10/26/2021 – 13:10

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on AUX job offer. ADMINISTRATIVE / A FINANCIAL SECTOR in Vélez-Málaga.

GRUPO CRIT selects:

PORTUGUESE SPEAKING CUSTOMER SUPPORT AGENT for Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Published: 10/26/2021 – 18:06

– 10 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of Portuguese Speaking Customer Support Agent in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

LIFT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN for Seu d’Urgell (La)

Published: 10/26/2021 – 18:06

– 5 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer for Elevator Maintenance Technician in Seu d’Urgell (La).

WAREHOUSE STAFF for Huelva

Published: 10/26/2021 – 17:06

To register and more information on the job offer of Warehouse personnel in Huelva.

MIG AND ELECTRODE WELDER for Viladecans

Published: 10/26/2021 – 17:06

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of MIG Welder and electrode in Viladecans.

FIRST AID TRAINER for Barcelona

Published: 10/26/2021 – 16:05

To register and for more information on the job offer of First Aid Trainer in Barcelona.

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICIAN for Seville

Published: 10/26/2021 – 16:05

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To register and more information on the Industrial Electrician job offer in Seville.

TELE OPERATOR COMMERCIAL CUSTOMER SERVICE for Zaragoza

Published: 10/26/2021 – 15:35

– 2 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Teleoperador / a commercial customer service in Zaragoza.

ROOM DISINFECTION TRAINER for Barcelona

Published: 10/26/2021 – 15:35

To register and for more information on the job offer for a room disinfection trainer in Barcelona.