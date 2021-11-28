It is well known who the hottest faces in Hollywood are for at least the last four years, and putting them together is a big gamble, as well as a great investment for anyone who wants to take the risk. Putting Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot together in the same movie must be one of the most expensive decisions for a production, however, it is almost evident that the names are enough to obtain a profitable product.

On November 12, Red Alert – 63% arrived on Netflix after passing through some cinemas in the world, and with just over two weeks available in the streaming giant’s catalog, it has already positioned itself at number one. of the titles with the most reproductions, replacing the one that had remained the leader for three uninterrupted years: Bird Box: Blind – 66%. Sandra Bullock’s film generated a great impact without resorting to great marketing strategies; word of mouth recommendations were enough.

But it was difficult to fight the stars of the moment. Both The Rock and the protagonists of Deadpool – 84% and Wonder Woman – 92% have a fairly stable fandom as action figures and this new movie manages to bring all three groups of fans together. The news was released by the former wrestler and now also a producer through his social networks. It is worth mentioning that Red alert It is not only, for now, the most viewed; it is also Netflix’s most expensive production.

Nyet politsiya… He’s not a policeman! Here are my clever and friendly foe @vancityreynolds and I, giving you an insight into why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY. In less than two weeks, we have broken all records and have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.

The also protagonist of Jungle Cruise – 70% shared the message accompanied by one of the most popular scenes of the film where he shares a scene with the charismatic Ryan reynolds. Both characters are in a prison and the character of Reynolds, with a Russian intent, directs the attention of all the prisoners towards the hefty FBI profiler. The film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber brings together two of the most wanted criminals with the agent to offer a comedy full of action and adventure.

It should be noted that, although Red alert I have sent to Bird Box to the second place of the most viewed Netflix movies, this is still the oldest film that has managed to stay in the first places since 2018, which continues to speak highly of its impact on the audience with its proposal of suspense and horror. Despite the fact that, so far, the film has a medium rating from critics and low from audiences – in fact, it is quite balanced with the ratings of Bird Box – The fact that it is the most played movie is reflected in great income.

This only shows that it will have been worth the investment on the part of the company. For now Gal gadot prepares to join the live-action of Snow White like the Evil Queen, while Ryan reynolds take a break before moving on to your next projects and Dwayne johnson is in the middle of filming Black Adam and will soon release DC Super Pets, without forgetting that the production of the sequel to Jungle cruise.