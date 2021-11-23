The current trend in nutrition invites us to follow a plant-based diet, it is one of the best strategies to prevent chronic diseases, live longer and protect the environment. In addition, in recent years a lot has been said about the consumption of red and processed meats. Recently an analysis published in the journal BMJ Global Health showed that the global increase in the red and processed meat trade in the last 30 years it is linked to a sharp increase in diet-related ill-health. According to the experts who participated in the research work, the high consumption of red and processed meat is related to a increased risk of noncommunicable diseases, particularly bowel cancer, diabetes, and coronary artery disease.

According to the researchers, health standards must be integrated with agricultural and trade policies between importing and exporting nations as a matter of urgency, to avoid higher personal and social costs. The truth is that there are several factors that have caused the global trade in red and processed meat to increase exponentially in order to meet demand: continued urbanization and income growth. This trend has implications for the environment due to the impact it has on land use and the loss of biodiversity.

In addition, to this we must add the impact on health. Today’s modern society follows a poor lifestyle and on many occasions lacking the optimal consumption of fruits, vegetables and other important nutrients from vegetables. Hand in hand, there has been an excessive consumption of red and processed meat, which in many cases is related to ultra-processed foods and fast foods. In such a way that it is no secret to say that they are habits that increase the risk of chronic diseases such as certain types of cancer, all kinds of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and obesity. Just to mention a few.

What did the study consist of?

The researchers wanted to find out what impact the red and processed meat trade could have on noncommunicable disease trends diet-related and which countries might be particularly vulnerable. Thus, they were based on data on meat production and trade from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) from 1993 to 2018 for 154 countries, focusing on 14 red meat products derived from beef, pork, lamb, and goat, and six mainly processed from beef and pork, especially focusing on canned, smoked, salty, cured or chemical products.

Then they calculated the proportions of deaths and years of life lived with disability (DALYs) attributable to diet as a result of bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes, and coronary heart disease among people 25 years of age and older in each country.

As an aside, it is worth mentioning that in the analysis they considered that world trade in red and processed meat increased by more than 148%: the equivalent of 10 metric tons in 1993-5 to almost 25 metric tons in 2016-18. Furthermore, although the number of net exporting countries between 1993-1995 fell to 33, and to 26 between 2016-2018; net importing countries increased from 121 to 128.

Developed countries in Europe accounted for half of total red and processed meat exports in 1993–95 and 2016–2018. But developing countries in South America such as Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay accounted for almost 10% in 2016-18, up from 5% in 1993-5. Developing countries also increased their meat imports by 342.5%, from 2 metric tons in 1993-95 to almost 9 metric tons in 2016-18. Developed countries doubled theirs from 8 metric tons to 16.

Hence: Diet-attributable mortality rates associated with the global meat trade increased in three-quarters of the 154 countries between 1993-95 and 2016-18. Worldwide, researchers calculated that increases in consumption of red and processed meat, aligned with increases in trade, accounted for 10,898 attributable deaths in 2016-18, an increase of almost 75% over the 1993-95 figures.

The truth is the numbers are staggering and much research remains to be done, especially to understand what has happened in the last 4 years. Finally, it is not news that the excessive consumption of red and processed meat has been linked for several decades with a high in saturated fat and in the case of those processed with additives, preservatives and a lot of sodium.

That is why the current recommendation invites us to follow a diet inspired by the Mediterranean diet that is characterized by a balanced consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, nuts, fatty fish and shellfish, and dairy products with moderation. In addition, it invites us to eat red meat occasionally and never as the main dish. It is also about going beyond a “diet” of a lifestyle that seeks to live in a more conscious way, which is inspired by the enjoyment of life, physical activity, time with family and the enjoyment of nature.

