12/03/2021 at 21:10 CET

After dominating the first two free sessions of the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton he has donned the lamb ‘costume’ and assured that “Red Bull is faster”, on the dangerous new circuit of Jeddah Corniche. The Mercedes driver, who needs to perform at his best this weekend to frustrate the first ‘match ball’ of his rival and current leader Max Verstappen, has made it clear that his team must improve throughout the weekend to arrive in optimal conditions for the race on Sunday.

About the circuit, Hamilton has underlined that “it is very fast and has a lot of grip, in addition, it is beautiful once you get into the rhythm. The worst thing is the traffic, which is higher here than in other places, like in Monaco, and the difference in speed makes it Dangerous when you get to other cars. It’s fast, unbelievably fast. There wasn’t as much dirt in FP2 as in the first session, but the grip was pretty much the same. I noticed it early, from the moment we hit the track we were no more fast, and I think the pace on long runs was pretty similar. “

“We have tried some different things with the set-up, although we have not been better on one lap than the others. However, the long runs are not that bad. Overall, we are happy, we have made some modifications between sessions, and I’m not sure which one I want to keep. We will do our research tonight and work with the factory to make sure we select the best option, “he continued. Lewis.

In his opinion, this Friday’s times are misleading: “This is not a bad circuit for us, but, as I said, they (Red Bull) are faster on one lap, so we have work to do. The tires are not very big. Max used the hard at the start of FP1 and was faster than the soft. This rubber is possibly too soft for the high-speed sections and gives way as the lap ends. Keep going. being exciting to tame the tires “, has summarized Hamilton.