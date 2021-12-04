12/04/2021 at 20:06 CET

Lewis hamilton he found himself with a pole that he did not expect after the final failure of Max Verstappen when he came on a flying lap, improving his times in each sector. The Briton, who on Friday, after leading the first two free sessions of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​already warned that the Red Bull was faster on one lap, has been able to verify his prognosis and has celebrated the leader’s ‘gift’ by touching the wall in the last corner to the Jeddah circuit.

“Wow, what a difficult track this is,” he said. Hamilton as soon as you get out of the car. “It is incredibly technical and complex. It is amazing what they have built here, the speed and pace is phenomenal,” he said.

“We were quick in practice, but for some reason in FP3 and especially in qualifying, we lacked pace AND we suffered on the tires. And therefore, getting a Mercedes one-two … I’m really proud of Valtteri, and of the Guys, the men and women on our team who have done such a hard job. So yeah, this is a great, great result, “he said.

“We have worked very hard with the simulation, with the configuration of the car. The collaboration has been simply epic with Valtteri. It is clear that he is the best teammate that has ever existed in this sport.. And we have worked together to work on the configuration and take the car to where it should be “, he stressed about his ‘squire’.

Hamilton considers that pole position was very difficult to achieve seeing the rhythm of Red Bull Racing: “Those guys were very fast: that ‘bull’ on this track is something else. But given where we are, I am grateful for what we managed to get with what We have. We always get closer in race pace. I think my long run was good on Friday. So I think it will be an even battle tomorrow. But Valtteri and I will be in it, “he warned.