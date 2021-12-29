The fearsome lineup of the Red Devils of Mexico you will receive in season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) a reinforcement elite when the North American slugger Justin bour he officially joins the team this coming summer.

Firm

“With the signing of Jon Singleton with the Milwaukee Brewers, we felt it necessary to bring in a poster hitter with similar power to Jon who could establish that combination of strength with Japhet Amador that we had in 2021. Bour has power, very good discipline in the game. plate and elite experience in the best leagues in the world playing mostly as a first baseman. We believe that he has the ideal profile for what we require, “said Jorge del Valle, sports manager of the Diablos Rojos del México.

The discipline indicated by the manager is particularly important in the profile of this slugger because, between 2016 and 2019, Bour exhibited a percentage of tickets of 12.3% in the best baseball in the world, surpassing the marks that players such as Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant had. among other elite hitters. All this while hitting 69 home runs in those 4 seasons.

In 2021, Diablos was the South Zone team with the second-best on-base percentage on its circuit at .365 and the fourth-best slugging percentage at .434 in part thanks to a brilliant contribution from left-hander Jon Singleton, who has already signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee.

“Bour’s signing is just the beginning of a plan that seeks to shield Diablos in 2022 in every way seeking to build a team that has the best chance of bringing the championship home. That is our great and only mission, “said del Valle, hinting that Bour is just the beginning of a luxury import for 2022.

2020

In 2020 Bour was in Japanese baseball with the Hanshin Tigers, hitting 17 homers and driving in 47 runs in 102 games with a .768 OPS. In 2021 Bour tried his luck in the Korean league with the LG Twins and now he has come to the Red Devils of Mexico to try to conquer the Mexican ball.

Profile

Bour, 33, was in the Major Leagues between 2014 and 2019, accumulating 3 seasons of more than 20 home runs and 4 of at least 15 home runs. Overall in the majors, he posted a .253 batting average and a .794 OPS in nearly 2,000 at-bats between the Miami Marlins, the Anaheim Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies. The pinnacle of his MLB performance came in 2017 when he not only hit 25 home runs but also managed to shine in the Home Run Derby by serving 22 balls in the first round but losing to the power of Aaron Judge.

With information and image of Diablos Rojos del México.

