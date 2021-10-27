10/27/2021 at 8:32 AM CEST

The Red Eléctrica Group obtained a net profit of 550.8 million euros in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The income of the company chaired by Beatriz Corredor until September amounted to 1,465.5 million euros, practically the same figure as in the first nine months of 2020.

The gross operating profit (Ebitda) of Red Eléctrica increased by 0.3% between January and September, to 1,158.1 million euros, while the net operating result (Ebit) grew by 2.8%, standing at 791.8 million euros.

The electricity grid operator’s investments amounted to 349.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year, 48.4% less than in the same period last year. However, the company specifies that the investment figure for January-September 2020 (676.8 million euros) incorporated 374.3 million euros for the purchase of 50% of the capital of the Brazilian Argo.

Of the investment item for the management and operation of national electricity infrastructures, which amounted to 249.1 million euros until September, the majority -232.4 million euros – were allocated to the development of the national transmission network, which has meant an increase of 7.3% compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, 25.5 million euros of investment were destined to the international transport activity and 46.6 million were dedicated to the satellite business; 2.5 million euros for the telecommunications business and the remaining 8.3 million euros for the rest of the activities carried out by the group.

The company has also reported that its board of directors has agreed distribute a gross dividend on account of 2021 results of 0.2727 euros per title, to be paid on January 7.