This November 12, Red Alert – 63% arrived on the Netflix platform and it has achieved a good reception among users. Although opinions are mixed, the public has not thought twice when it was time to play it in the catalog and now the company confirms that its film has obtained the best premiere in its history in just one day. It was a no-brainer considering it includes three of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Originally titled Red NoticeIn this film we witness the issuance of a red notice from Interpol that deals with a global alert to find and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what might happen. Right from the first trailer, we were anticipated by an adventure full of action and drama with charismatic and spectacular characters. It has not erred in its mission to be a success.

In accordance with Ryan reynolds, who takes advantage of the triumph of “All Too Well” to make a joke about Taylor Swift, Red Notice reaches the best premiere for a Netflix movie in a single day. Recent months have been packed with successes for the 45-year-old actor, here’s his post:

WOW, Red Notice has Netflix’s biggest opening day for a movie. Congratulations to this entire team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 14, 2021

When a Hollywood product is successful, a sequel or continuation is expected, the arrival of a saga.Red Notice will you have this alternative? The producer Dani Garcia shared a few words for Variety on the red carpet a few days ago: “What we have planned is to see how it goes. I think with Seven Bucks Production it’s almost like the ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we are also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how it all goes.’ Seven Bucks Production is the producer of Dwayne johnson.

Gal gadot, Dwayne johnson and Ryan reynolds they form an amazing threesome that is definitely a safe bet for any Hollywood studio. Although the Israeli actress has had some recent scandals, a significant number of people follow and appreciate her, so her name still represents safe numbers for the studios; very soon she will return for a new adventure as Diana Prince in Wonder woman 3 and we’ll see if it manages to outperform its run-down predecessor.

For its part, Dwayne johnson has many plans for the big screen. One of his next films is Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, a title that has been delayed time and again due to multiple reasons but will soon hit theaters to meet fan expectations. It opens on July 29, 2022.

It is clear that streaming entertainment will continue to be an important part of daily life, hence the great success of Red Notice in the last days. There we have new releases and a lot of extra content to pass the time, in addition, with the pandemic still present, there are not a few people who make the decision not to go to theaters. We will see if over the years we will continue to watch streaming at the top of the show, times always change and things have their rise, peak and fall.

