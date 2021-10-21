In addition to trying to become the new home of several renowned directors, Netflix He is also doing his best to partner with the hottest actors of the moment in an attempt to maintain and enhance his reputation with those who still insist that his titles are not real movies. Red Alert is the new project with which the streaming platform will try to captivate its followers and detractors alike. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, it is the most expensive production that the famous company has approved.

Red alert is the most recent work by Rawson Marshall Thurber, also director of Skyscraper: Rescue in the Heights – 55%, Who * & $%! are the millers? – 47% And Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story – 70%. With a script also written by him, the film tells us how Agent John Hartley (Johnson) teams up with art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to catch Sarah Black (Gadot), another expert thief who blames the agent for getting him into the jail. This is a crime action comedy that cost Netflix approximately US $ 200 million, after plans to Universal If it was released in theaters, they would collapse due to the current situation in the industry.

A new trailer shows us how Hartley and Booth will join forces, and more or less intelligences, to prevent Black from stealing some priceless pieces and the agent can clear his name permanently. It is clear that the funniest part will depend on Reynolds, who here is presented as a rather clumsy, careless and somewhat useless character, while Johnson and Gadot are more skilled, strong and resourceful. In other words, it is the classic forced union of two totally opposite characters as the director had already presented in Un Espía y Medio – 69%, also starring Dwayne johnson.

Check out the trailer here:

The character of Nolan Booth is, technically, the second best art thief, so his alliance with the FBI agent will be because he promises that by getting rid of Black, he will be able to take the position of the best thief in the world. In this first preview it is also revealed that these two men will end up in prison and we can see some scenes from the moment of their escape. In the same way, it highlights the moment in which the couple faces a fight with the thief.

Deadline assures that the cast will receive a salary of US $ 20 million each, so that none will lose their place among the highest paid in Hollywood. Johnson, for example, is the highest-paid actor of the moment and his films are a box office success, with Jungle Cruise – 70% the most recent and that has even secured a sequel. For her part, Gadot has just been confirmed for a third part of Wonder Woman – 92% and is also developing a film about Cleopatra. Finally, Reynolds successfully released Free Guy: Taking Control – 96% in full pandemic, and the result of this exclusive premiere served to balance the balance in movie theaters worldwide. A few days ago the news was released that the actor will take a year off.

Although Red alert is intended to be a premiere in NetflixIn the United States, it will reach some theaters on a limited basis. The idea is that the film opens in theaters on November 5 and hits the platform on the 12th of the same month. The film will also feature Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos, with Johnson also serving as producer.

Netflix is betting a lot with Red alert, and with this cast he is unlikely to fail. Of course, it will be a question of seeing if the dynamic between the three works, especially since these types of productions sometimes look for a way to ensure sequels. As a curiosity, the three actors were part at some point of the saga of Fast and furious. Dwayne johnson He withdrew from the main franchise due to conflicts with Vin Diesel and preferred to focus on the spin-off of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, where he shares credits with Jason Statham and also appears Ryan reynolds. Gal gadot had a very good momentum thanks to these films, but the character of Gisele died so that the actress could focus on Wonder Woman and all those other projects that were coming to him.

