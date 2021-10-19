10/19/2021 at 7:43 AM CEST

. / Boston

First baseman Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam – Boston’s third in two games – and The Red Sox crushed the Houston Astros on Monday for the second time in a row, defeating them by 12-3, in the third game of the American League Championship Series, they dominate the best of seven 2-1. A game after Cuban-American designated hitter JD Martinez and Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers each cleared the bases, Schwarber sent a 130-meter (430-foot) pitch into the right-field bleachers in the second inning.

Boston made history again by being the first major league team to have three base-loaded homers in a postseason series. When Schwarber hit a bases loaded home run Monday off Jose Urquidy of Mexico in the second inning, the Red Sox were back in the brand book. Schwarber’s hit was the third grand slam of this series for Boston, which is now the first team in major league annals to hit three full-house home runs in the playoffs / World Series. In the case of the Red Sox, they did it in two consecutive games, since in Game 2 on Saturday in Houston, JD Martinez and Devers hit home runs with full pads.

Martinez and Devers hit home runs again, Hispanic second baseman Christian Arroyo also hit one, and Puerto Rican center fielder Kiké Hernandez had two more hits with the Red Sox. The Boston team could advance to the World Series if they win the next two games of the tie – fourth and fifth – at their Fenway Park field. The Astros need to win at least one for the series to return to the Houston Minute Maid.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five hits, including a three-run homer by outfielder Kyle Tucker, and struck out seven opposing batters.