The team of Boston Red Sox, claimed victory yesterday against the Tampa Bay Rays and advanced to the American League Championship Series for the 2021 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

The Red Sox prevailed last night, six runs for five against the Rays, in a fascinating game full of emotion, where the possibility of extra innings reappeared but Kiké Hernández hung the hero medal to give him the victory his team with a sacrifice fly.

The Rays coming from behind, with a productive eighth inning to tie the game with hits from Zunino, Kiermaier and Arozarena was not enough to give the spirits clean and jerk to fight for the victory.

Facing what is going to be the Championship Series of the young circuit, the Red Sox became the first team to qualify for this stage of the playoffs where they reached some records.

Franchise record

In one of this Division Series games between the Red Sox and the Rays, the leadoff batter of each inning from first to sixth innings connected hits, the first team to do so in a postseason game.

5 home postseason wins

They claimed their fifth victory in the last games played at Fenway Park, this being the longest streak in franchise history.

Championship Series vs Astros in 2018 Game 1 of the 2018 World Series vs Dodgers Game 2 of the 2018 World Series vs Dodgers Wild Card Game in 2021 vs Yankees Game 3 of the Division Series in 2021 vs Rays

Rafael Devers 20 RBIs in 20 postseason games

In the same way, the personal marks of players like Rafael Devers who sneaked into the Red Sox players with the most RBIs in their first 20 postseason games were present, sharing this record with players like Nomar Garciaparra and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Two wins with Walk-off

They are the second team in the history of the Major League Baseball playoffs, to win a series with two walk-offs in a row, the other team that did it was the Twins in the 1991 World Series. The first walk-off was in Game three in an extra inning with a home run by Christian Vásquez and yesterday with a sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernández.

Tied the Yankees for passes to the Championship Series

This classification ties them with their closest rival the New York Yankees in being the seventh time they have gone to the Championship Series since 2003.

It also becomes his fourth victory with a walk-off to advance to the postseason round, the others in game 8 of the 1912 world series, 2004 division series in game 3 and game 4 of the 2008 division series.

They reached their eighth victory to qualify for the postseason round, this being the second longest streak, on the verge of tying the Oakland Athletics who have 9 games wins in a row in final instances.

Additionally, they held the second RBI mark with 47 in three postseason games, falling just one behind to tie the 1960 Yankees’ mark for 48 hits.