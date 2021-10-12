Enrique Hernandez # 5 of the Boston Red Sox. (Winslow Townson / .)

The Boston Red Sox were a mess for long stretches of the regular season. That’s what made advancing past the Rays to the ALCS all the sweeter.

The Red Sox are moving on to the ALCS after a second-straight walk-off win over the Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS.

It wasn’t easy. Boston had a 5-0 lead coming out of the third inning but watched it evaporate as Tampa Bay tied things up in the eighth.

In the end, Kiké Hernández made the Rays pay for pitching to him by continuing his postseason hot streak with a walk-off sacrifice fly to avoid extra innings.

He drove in the winning run and sent the city of Boston into ecstasy.

While the Red Sox grabbed the champagne and started celebrating in the clubhouse, Twitter went absolutely wild with glee over the victory.

Red Sox Twitter celebrated another walk-off win in disbelief

For many, it was unbelievable to even see Boston in this spot.

I honestly cannot believe the Red Sox are in the ALCS. – Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 12, 2021

This was unthinkable back in August. Totally, completely unthinkable. #RedSox – REDSOXLIFE.com (@RedSoxLife) October 12, 2021

But it did indeed happen and Boston fans couldn’t get enough of talking about the ALCS.

RED SOX ARE HEADED TO THE ALCS! I repeat … RED SOX ARE HEADED TO THE ALCS! For the Yankees fans in the back… RED SOX ARE HEADED TO THE ALCS! – Bastards of Boston Baseball 🎙 (@Bastards_Boston) October 12, 2021

THEEEEEEEEEEEE RED SOX ARE GOING TO THE ALCS! – Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) October 12, 2021

Fans think they’ve seen something like this before.

RED SOX TO THE ALCS SMELLS LIKE ’04 AHT HERE – Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) October 12, 2021

Red Sox are for sure winning the World Series again, aren’t they? – KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 12, 2021

The Red Sox finished last in the AL East in 2020. This is the 4th time a team has advanced to the LCS the season after finishing last in their division… the last team to do so was the 2013 Red Sox, who won the World Series. pic.twitter.com/nmCTXecvsI – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

Others went the meme route.

Boston now gets to wait for their ALCS opponent. It’ll either be the White Sox or the Astros who have to make up their Game 4 on Tuesday because of a rain delay.

In the meantime, expect Boston to enjoy themselves and dream of even bigger victories down the line.