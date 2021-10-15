* Picks from all Yirsandy Rodríguez comparisons in the Red Sox-Astros series:

Catchers

FIRST BASE: Kyle Schwarber vs Yuli Gurriel

Hitter

WAR

xBA

xSLG

wRC +

Barrel%

Kyle schwarber

3.2 .262 .551 145 17.5%

Yuli gurriel

3.5 .269 .380 134 3.4%

What are we seeing here? Yes, the power of Schwarber activated in October against the experience of Yuli Gurriel, who has played 61 postseason games with the Houston Astros. Kyle isn’t a natural first baseman, although he’s fun to watch at number three. For that reason, his current offensive projections somewhat offset his lead over Yuli Gurriel, who averaged just .176 / .176 / .176 against White Sox pitchers in the ALDS.

Instead, Schwarber homered in the Wild Card game against Gerrit Cole and posted .889 OPS against the Rays. Yes, his hands have been coming in time like the “Schwarbino” who spearheaded the Cubs attack in 2016. You might ask, what does this mean? How much backing up the numbers in just four games: Produced .889 OPS in 19 times at bat.

The numbers only bring us closer to one perspective, but they won’t tell us who exactly will look best. It is obvious that Yuli Gurriel can return to his boiling state against the Red Sox and has ample advantage defensively, but making sense of what his numbers reflect, Schwarber has better rhythm during these playoffs.

The differences in the regular season are not even debatable: Yuli Gurriel won the American League batting title, crowning a great year, but his production and the expectation of his connections did not qualify among his best seasons. Schwarber had a head start on the most reliable metrics that could predict with more certainty who will shine in this ALCS. Most notable: Schwarber’s Barrels% was five times that of Yuli Gurriel.

Advantage: Red Sox.

SECOND BASE: Christian Arroyo vs José Altuve

Hitter

WAR

xBA

xSLG

wRC +

Barrel%

Christian Arroyo placeholder image

1.2 .232 .386 106 7.4%

Jose Altuve

5.4 .259 .415 129 6.4%

There is no comparison. Arroyo could be an impact hitter in the future, no doubt: But his opponent here, but Altuve is, without question, one of the most complete players in the majors. In fact, the 416-ft home run off Liam Hendriks in the ninth inning of Game 4 against the White Sox, his 19th in the playoffs, tied George Springer, who held the record in franchise history:

Altuve, 19

Springer, 19

Strap, 17

Bregman, 11

Beltran, 8

Advantage: Astros.

THIRD BASE: Alex Bregman vs Rafael Devers

Hitter

WAR

xBA

xSLG

wRC +

Barrel%

Rafael Devers

4.9 .286 .553 134 15.0%

Alex Bregman

2.0 .258 .409 115 6.4%

Alex Bregman is one of the most well-rounded players in the game, but Devers’ potential is on another level right now. Devers’ swing and plate discipline have been devastating against MLB pitchers. When he enters the batter’s box, the Houston Astros probably won’t have a harder problem to solve. By contrast, Bregman, who comes off slightly at a disadvantage, is not that far from making an impact either. It will be a great challenge, which could be marked by the swing of Devers and the dexterity of Bregman, who has been widely more defensive in the third room.

* Keep in perspective: Devers closed as the worst third baseman of the game with -13 DRS, among 24 qualified with at least 600 innings.

Advantage: Red Sox.

TORPEDERO: Carlos Correa vs Xander Bogaerts

Hitter

WAR

xBA

xSLG

wRC +

Barrel%

Xander Bogaerts

5.2 .276 .459 130 9.7%

Carlos Correa

5.8 .293 .475 134 9.4%

I try to keep my eyes steady, but… Left, right, left, right, left. Well, it’s hard to stare at one side: Bogaerts and Correa are two of the most stellar shortstops we can see in the majors today! Of course, their respective numbers prove it: Bogaerts, as you can see, represented 5.2 WAR for the Red Sox, with a solid offense all round. To his right, Carlos Correa gave an unmissable show. And, in fact, he outperformed him by a few thousandths on average and projected slugging, although at Barrels% Bogaerts took advantage.

Up to this offensive point, there is no doubt that the two are even. But here is an argument where Correa takes off at the speed of a meteorite: Defense. Yes, it is Bogaerts with -5 DRS left, against Correa, the best defensive player (+21 DRS) of all positions, according to Baseball-Reference, a thousand leagues away.

Advantage: Astros.

* The clash of forces between the Red Sox and the Astros will be a reissue of the 2018 ALCS, and given the expectations that each challenge will generate, Yirsandy Rodríguez will analyze who has the advantage in each position. We hope you enjoy it!

Statistical parameters to be used as the presentation slash:

Batters: WAR (FanGraphs version), xBA (Batting Average Expectation), xSLG (Slugging Average Expectation), wRC + (Weighted-plus Runs Created) & Barrel% (Barrel Percentage).

Launchers: WAR (FanGraphs Version), xERA (Average Clean Runs Expectation), HH% (Percentage of strong connections received), SS% (Percentage of Strikes-Swing), OC% (Percentage of contact against pitches outside the zone of strike), ZC% (Percentage of contact against pitches within the strike zone), C% (Percentage of contact allowed), K / 9 (Strikes per nine innings), BB / 9 (Bases per nine innings ) & HR / 9 (Home runs per nine innings).

Author’s note: These were not the only parameters to measure who has the advantage in which position, but just some of the most important that I chose as a presentation benchmark.