Picks from all Yirsandy Rodríguez comparisons in the Red Sox-Astros series:

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders and designated hitter

Openers

PITCHERS

WAR

xERA

H H%

H.H%

OC%

Chris Sale

0.8 3.49 32.2% 12.9% 66.9%

Framber Valdez

1.9 3.78 44.4% 10.2% 54.1%

Nathan Eovaldi

5.6 3.36 36.2% 12.6% 59.5%

Luis garcia

3.1 3.97 38.7% 13.4% 56.0%

Eduardo Rodriguez

3.8 3.54 33.6% 11.7% 65.1%

Lance McCullers Jr.

3.3 3.39 40.4% 11.6% 49.7%

José Urquidy

1.8 3.86 35.9% 11.8% 64.5%

Nick Pivetta

2.2 3.84 40.1% 10.6% 63.0%

Tanner houck

2.2 3.22 35.1% 13.5% 53.6%

Zack greinke

1.3 4.41 35.4% 9.2% 66.5%

Chris Sale

78.5% 73.4% 10.97 2.53 1.27

Framber Valdez

88.8% 75.7% 8.35 3.88 0.80

Nathan Eovaldi

84.0% 75.6% 9.63 1.73 0.74

Luis garcia

82.0% 71.4% 9.68 2.90 1.10

Eduardo Rodriguez

83.6% 76.0% 10.56 2.68 1.08

Lance McCullers Jr.

86.8% 72.1% 10.26 4.21 0.72

José Urquidy

83.3% 77.5% 7.57 1.60 1.43

Nick Pivetta

86.1% 77.9% 10.16 3.77 1.39

Tanner houck

83.5% 71.1% 11.35 2.74 0.52

Zack greinke

90.4% 80.0% 6.32 1.89 1.58

Regardless of whether both teams rely on their offensive power, the Astros received some bad news that tips the balance in favor of the Red Sox: Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who stands out as the ace of the rotation, was dropped from the roster. due to stiffness in your forearm. Another right-hander, Jake Odorizzi, was called up to the rotation, and perhaps could appear in both job roles. After his shaky start against the White Sox in ALDS Game 2, left-hander Framber Valdez will try to get his command back under control, but how much will he surprise with his curveball? Can he stand out as the No. 1 ace the Astros need?

With Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi for Games 1 and 2, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was also involved in the “sign stealing” scandal when he worked for the Astros in 2017, knows his hitters will have to pressure Houston starters. For his part, Dusty Baker hopes that Framber Valdez, rookie standout Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and veterans Zack Greinke and Jake Odorizzi can contain the Red Sox, but a heavy bullpen weight is coming.

Advantage: Red Sox.

Bullpen

Matt Barnes

1.3 2.69 41.4% 14.8% 50.3%

Adam Ottavino

0.5 3.75 29.4% 10.6% 56.0%

Garrett whitlock

1.6 2.96 37.1% 13.0% 62.4%

Ryan Brasier

-0.1 3.84 35.1% 12.2% 54.8%

Josh taylor

1 4.26 44.7% 15.7% 46.3%

Ryan pressly

2.4 2.57 40.4% 14.4% 49.0%

Kendall Graveman

1.1 3.65 35.3% 10.8% 62.3%

Ryne stanek

0.5 4.03 43.6% 13.6% 57.7%

Yimi garcia

0.4 4.47 37.3% 12.9% 66.2%

Cristian Javier

0.7 4.5 42.7% 13.1% 56.0%

Matt Barnes

83.1% 68.6% 13.83 3.29 1.32

Adam Ottavino

84.3% 73.6% 10.31 5.08 0.73

Garrett whitlock

80.4% 74.3% 9.94 2.09 0.74

Ryan Brasier

85.5% 76.0% 6.75 3.00 1.50

Josh taylor

81.6% 68.3% 11.33 4.34 0.38

Ryan pressly

87.7% 70.9% 11.39 1.83 0.56

Kendall Graveman

86.9% 75.8% 9.80 3.21 0.48

Ryne stanek

79.2% 71.1% 10.93 4.87 1.05

Yimi garcia

78.1% 74.3% 9.36 2.81 1.25

Cristian Javier

79.5% 70.8% 11.55 4.71 1.42

Since strengthening on the trade deadline, the Astros’ bullpen has turned around. But even so, the numbers indicate that the Red Sox’s power is one step ahead: They posted the sixth-best K / 9 rate (10.0), combined with the fourth-best rolling percentage allowed (46.1). Overall, Boston’s bullpen posted 4.6 WAR, while the Astros fell one point behind at 3.6.

Advantage: Even.

FINAL FORECAST: Red Sox win in six or seven games.

* The clash of forces between the Red Sox and the Astros will be a reissue of the 2018 ALCS, and given the expectations that each challenge will generate, Yirsandy Rodríguez will analyze who has the advantage in each position. We hope you enjoy it!

Statistical parameters to be used as the presentation slash:

Batters: WAR (FanGraphs version), xBA (Batting Average Expectation), xSLG (Slugging Average Expectation), wRC + (Weighted-plus Runs Created) & Barrel% (Barrel Percentage).

Launchers: WAR (FanGraphs Version), xERA (Average Clean Runs Expectation), HH% (Percentage of strong connections received), SS% (Percentage of Strikes-Swing), OC% (Percentage of contact against pitches outside the zone of strike), ZC% (Percentage of contact against pitches within the strike zone), C% (Percentage of contact allowed), K / 9 (Strikes per nine innings), BB / 9 (Bases per nine innings ) & HR / 9 (Home runs per nine innings).

Author’s note: These were not the only parameters to measure who has the advantage in which position, but just some of the most important that I chose as a presentation benchmark.