Next Thursday, October 28, Xiaomi will celebrate the presentation event of the Redmi Note 11 series. But the new mobiles will not arrive alone: ​​if the rumors are right, we will also meet the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet.

The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + are just around the corner. Xiaomi confirmed a few days ago that the presentation event will be held this Thursday, so we have nothing left to know all the details of the new family of terminals.

As the day of the event approaches, the leaks intensify and we not only know the possible characteristics of the three mobiles, but we also know that they will not arrive alone.

Xiaomi has confirmed on the Chinese social network Weibo that the new smartphones will share the stage with the Redmi Watch 2, the new generation of the brand’s smart watch, but everything indicates that another wearable will also make its appearance.

We talk about the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the new Xiaomi smart bracelet that has been seen in a leak published by the German specialized medium WinFuture.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

As you can see in the images that illustrate the WinFuture report, the Redmi Smart Band Pro features a much larger screen than that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 or the Mi Smart Band 4C (which is the name that the original Redmi Band has received in the international market).

This design reminds us of the Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei’s sports smartwatch with a large screen and a reduced price, so it is possible that Xiaomi wants to face this device with its own model.

The big screen will be the protagonist of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, It will display a large amount of information to the user in full color.

The display will be framed in a plastic casing and will have a silicone strap, although it is possible that the straps are interchangeable and we can find them in other materials.

At the moment the technical characteristics of the new Xiaomi bracelet are unknown, so we will have to wait to find out what this device offers us.

According to the WinFuture report, The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available in Europe shortly after its official presentation in China, so we may be able to sink our teeth into it shortly.