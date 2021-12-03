The Cincinnati Reds reached minor league deals with five MLB players.

Indeed, the Reds announced last night, before MLB implemented a lockout, that they had signed five players for minor league deals.

The Reds agreed with right-handed pitchers Brandon Bailey and Trey Wingenter, so how with Andrew Knapp who is the receiver / infielder.

In the same way they also agreed with the gardener Trey amburgey and the infielder / outfielder Allen Cordoba.

All five have received invitations to spring training.

Knapp, The 30-year-old had been with the Phillies since they selected him in the 2013 draft, and saw major league action in each of the past five seasons, mostly as a backup.

He had a tremendous performance in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .278 / .404 / .444 in 33 games.

However, he crashed in 2021, underperforming 152 / .215 / .214 in 62 games, for which he was released by the Quakers.

WingenterThe 27-year-old showed some promise in the Padres bullpen in 2018 and 2019 and during those two seasons, he pitched 70 innings with a 5.14 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and has been mostly out of action since then, although he did participate in a few Complex League games in August this year. The Padres did not tender it earlier this week.

Bailey, The 27-year-old was initially acquired by the Reds from the Astros in a 2020 trade.

He pitched 7 1/3 innings for the Astros at the major league level that year, his only MLB experience to date. In 2019, he pitched 92 2/3 innings at the Double-A level with a 3.30 ERA. He had Tommy John surgery in February of this year and missed the entire season. It was not tendered earlier in the week.

Amburgey, The 27-year-old was selected by the Yankees in the thirteenth round of the 2015 draft.

He made his major league debut this season, but only had four plate appearances in two games. In 71 Triple-A games in 2021, he hit .276 / .337 / .475, but with a worrisome 28.1% strikeout rate.

Cordova, Who will turn 26 in a few days, was a Padres selection in Rule 5 in 2016 and remained on the roster for the entire 2017 season.

He was only 21 at the time and had never played above rookie ball. He hit .208 / .282 / .297 that year in 100 major league games.

Since that time, he has played in the minors for the Padres, passing 2021 in Double-A, hitting .299 / .392 / .446. He was eliminated from the San Diego roster last week.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada