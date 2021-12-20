12/20/2021 at 10:35 CET

.

This is the second year of the Christmas Lottery Draw with special measures by Covid-19.

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021 It will be held on December 22 at the Teatro Real in Madrid, with a reduced capacity and provided that the evolution of the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic allows it.

The Committee of Health Experts of the Teatro Real, in coordination with Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE) and the Residencia de San Ildefonso of the Madrid City Council, has prepared a protocol of health security and prevention measures for the day of the Christmas Lottery, which “ensures the well-being of the children of the San Ildefonso Residence of the Madrid City Council, the Lottery workers, the media and the public attending.”

This was announced this Friday by the state society, which has advanced a series of measurements, among which it stands out that, “given the situation of the pandemic, and always at the expense of the evolution of the incidence on December 22, and due to the fact that it is a long-term event, the attendance of a reduced capacity of the public in the stalls“.

In this sense, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has explained that “it is about balance health security with public assistance in a testimonial way, since their presence brings joy and color to the draw. “The public interested in attending will have to wait in line, and, as a novelty, they will be given a ticket at the Teatro Real box office with its corresponding numbered seat.

In addition, Each attendee must identify themselves with their ID and provide a phone number and / or email as an anti-covid protection measure, to guarantee the traceability of the contacts during the Draw. You must remain in the assigned seat during the event.

SELAE has informed that the first row will remain unoccupied, to guarantee the safety distance from the stage; and the next two will be reserved for photographers, with enough distance between them, so that they can carry out their work. Starting from the following rows, a free space will be left between one assistant and another, to maintain a safe interpersonal distance.

For their part, the accredited media will be located in a fixed space during the Christmas draw, so that they can carry out their informative work, according to the state society Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Restricted mobility

In relation to mobility, it has been reported that it is restricted to all those attending the Christmas Lottery Draw, who must remain in the fixed position, without moving around the premises.

No food may be eaten inside the enclosure; All attendees must wear a well-fitting mask at all times and must maintain physical interpersonal distance; and they must follow the instructions of the security personnel at all times.

Regarding the measurements of the scene, all the professionals of the organization who access the scene or who are in the security space close to it will have to present a COVID-19 screening test with negative result to ensure the health safety of all attendees.

Like last year, the space between the drums has been increased to guarantee the required safety distance. The boys and girls of the Residencia de San Ildefonso of the Madrid City Council and the rest of the participants will come with a mask It is mandatory, and only those boys and girls who sing the prize and number balls will be without it at the time of their intervention, and will maintain a safety distance of 2 meters between their positions.

The December 22th there will be a safety screen for professionals of the Sweepstakes; the presidential table will have four members (instead of the usual five), to comply with the safety distance; and the boys and girls of the San Ildefonso Residence will not carry out interviews.

“We regret the inconvenience that these measures may cause to attendees and the media, especially those citizens who are left outside the Royal Theater due to capacity restrictions, but guarantee the health safety of all attendees in the current situation of the pandemic is a priority for the organization, “explained SELAE, adding that this protocol will be subject to the evolution of the pandemic, and may undergo modifications that would be reported.