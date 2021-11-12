The reduction of working hours is a right that all workers have because they have a child under the age of twelve in charge. It is a measure that both men and women can take advantage of for the care of children.

Usually, fathers and mothers go to the reduction of working hours when the 16-week paternity or maternity leave ends, in order to continue caring for their child in his first years of life.

What is the reduction of working hours for maternity?

This measure makes it possible to reduce the working day by at least 1/8 part to a maximum of half the working day. That is, we can ask to work a maximum of half the hours that we usually work.

The reduction of the working day also entails a reduction in salary. In proportion to the number of hours worked, this is how the worker will be paid. If one eighth of the job is worked, the salary will be reduced to the hours worked. Similarly, if you work part-time, you will be charged the amount corresponding to that part-time. There is no maximum time for maternity work, the time limit is the age of 12 years of the child.

The schedule for the reduction of working hours must be set within the hours that the worker performed before taking advantage of the reduction. Also, it is not cumulative. You cannot do several days more hours for another day less hours. The same hours must be done every day according to the law, but there may be exceptions as agreed with the company.

How to request a reduction in maternity hours?

To request the reduction of the working day, the company must be announced 15 days before and notify the company again with 15 days of its return to full-time. It is advisable to do so in writing by letter or burofax indicating the number of hours to be worked, at what time and the start date.

Social Security contribution during reduced working hours

Despite the fact that the number of hours is reduced, the Social Security contribution for the first two years due to a reduction in the working day for maternity or childcare remains at 100%. However, once these two years have passed, the price is recalculated according to the reduction in hours that we have agreed to in our day.

Can I be fired if I ask for reduced maternity leave?

No, the request for reduced maternity work hours cannot be grounds for dismissal. It would be a violation of the worker’s rights and the company would have to be sued within twenty days of the dismissal.