10/30/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

Chelsea took all three points from St. James Park in a match that had to mature slowly until he was able to collect the fruits. Reece james, right winger and unexpected top scorer for Chelsea, decided the match with his two goals.

NEW

CHE

Newcastle

Darlow; Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Hayden (Almirón, 66 ‘), Longstaff (Shelvey, 81’), Fraser (Willock, 66 ‘), Wilson.

Chelsea

Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Reece James, Kanté (Loftus-Cheek, 64 ‘), Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech (Barkley, 64’), Hudson-Odoi (Saúl, 88 ‘), Havertz.

Goals

0-1, M.65, R. James. 0-2, M.77, R. James. 0-3, M.80, Jorginho.

Referee

P. Tierney. TA: Hayden (17 ‘), Ritchie (39’), Kanté (54 ‘), Lascelles (55’), Ziyech (57 ‘).

Stadium

St. James Park. 52,000 ESP.

The first time was much more leisurely than expected. The usual frenetic pace of the Premier did not appear anywhere, and the Newcastle he just defended himself while Chelsea attacked without overexposure, fearing a possible backlash led by Saint-Maximin.

It was not until minute 30 that the ball arrived with danger near one of the goals, specifically Darlow’s. A great pass from Jorginho enabled Ziyech in depth, and the Moroccan sent the ball to the back of the net with a large thread, just before the lineman will invalidate the action for a just offside.

The second half had little to do with the first. From the initial moments, Chelsea launched with determination for the visitor’s goal, seeking to inaugurate the score with determination. It was only a minute when, again Ziyech, I was sending a ball this time to the post. After a great targeted control, the former Ajax fired on Lascelles’ body and the ball, which bounced off, hit the wood.

In the 66th minute came the action that changed the game. A cross to the second post I take advantage of it Reece James to beat Darlow with a real goal. The right lane hit the ball violently, hosting it in the local goal squad.

It only took Chelsea ten minutes to sentence the game, and it did so again through the mediation of a superlative Reece James. The Englishman took advantage of a rejection, with Misplaced darlow, to double the difference with a dry shot from inside the area.

Newcastle, with the two goals conceded, fell like a house of cards. Darlow dropped Havertz into the area, and Jorginho transformed the third from eleven meters.