Of the multiple meanings that are collected in the dictionary, I do not find any that comes close to what a classification school consists of for any of the professional golf circuits. Surely it is not an “establishment where certain types of instruction are given or received” (woe to the one that I did not arrive with the lesson learned!), And we could hardly say that it is a “real or ideal place that can model and enrich experience “.

Actually what it is about is an opposition (“set of selective tests in which applicants for a job (…) show their competence that is judged by a court)”. A series of intertwined events in which, in direct competition with other colleagues who are in similar circumstances to yours, you must show that you have the necessary qualities to be able to compete on the corresponding circuit in the following season.

I imagine that the sensations that the players have during the previous days and the development of the School are very similar to those experienced by many other people who are trying to improve their professional expectations. It is a long process, in which you face your own fears and in it you experience anxiety, fear, pressure …

But it is also a hopeful and exciting moment, a window to be able to compete in places that would otherwise be out of our reach, an opportunity to start climbing in the difficult world of professional sports for which we have other means or opportunities. It is also something closely linked to the history of Golf and that has allowed great players to have their chance.

Hopefully the great circuits continue to bet on the schools, granting the status of full members, without limitations, to those players who obtain the best results. The possibility of new players entering the circuits on their own merits is something that benefits the players, the circuits, the sponsors and the game in general.

Now it only remains to train, prepare thoroughly, have some luck and that the putts want to enter. So now you know Schoolchildren, to study that the day of the opposition is approaching!

David Salgado, is a professional golf player and will compete in the Alps Tour Qualifying School between November 4 and 10.