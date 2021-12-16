

There are no survivors among the 9 occupants of the plane that crashed into the Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

The producer of reggaeton Puerto Rican Flow La Movie is one of the nine people who were traveling in the crashed plane at Santo Domingo international airport, in which there have been no survivors.

Flow La Movie, whose name is José Ángel Hernández, He was traveling with his wife Debbie Jiménez and four other relatives, including two children, according to data from the flight manifest, to which . had access.

Total nine people died in the accident, including two Dominican crew members, one Venezuelan and the six passengers with a US passport.

The flight departed from La Isabela airport, in Santo Domingo, and was bound for Orlando, Florida, but was diverted after taking off due to a technical problem and crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Las Americas airport.

Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, told . by phone that “all the occupants died as a result of the impact” of the device.

It is still “premature” to establish the causes of the accident, “we just started to do a survey to start the investigation process, listen to the recordings of the control tower,” among other actions, Souffront said from the scene of the accident.

It did confirm that the aircraft, a Gulfstream IV, suffered some kind of incident after taking off from La Isabela International Airport, also in Santo Domingo, and diverted its course towards the Las Américas terminal.

The private flight company Helidosa, owner of the damaged aircraft, reported the event in a brief statement and, likewise, put the number of people on board at nine, although it indicated that there were seven passengers and two crew members.

Likewise, he assured that he works “actively” to obtain more information about the incident and affirmed that he collaborates with the rescue bodies.

