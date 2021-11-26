11/26/2021 at 22:47 CET

The ceutí snowboarder Regino Hernandez, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games (South Korea), announced that he will end his sports career after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February, after fifteen years competing at the highest level.

Regino Hernandez, a native of Ceuta but settled in Malaga since he was a child, he made this announcement on his official twitter account, in which he stated that he has made this decision “after many months thinking about it and mulling over the issue.”

“It has been a very tough decision because snowboarding has been my life for as long as I can remember but these last few years have been very difficult as I have suffered injury after injury and that takes its toll,” he said.

Regino Hernandez, who this weekend is competing in the first round of the World Cup at the Chinese station Secret Garden – where he has not classified among the top 32 – said that his mind “is exhausted and is crying out for a change” .

– Regino Hernandez (@Reginoherma) November 26, 2021

The member of the national team, who was junior world champion in Valmalenco in 2011, stressed that “for an athlete if his mind doesn’t work, nothing works.” “There are many things that I have gone through in all these years, both good and bad,” he added.

“From the titles obtained to the death of Israel Planas, to which I will never be grateful enough for everything he did for me because he not only taught me on the track how to be better but also outside of it, “he added.

“I want to thank -he continued on twitter- all the people, brands and sponsors who have supported me all the way, but above all, I want to thank those people who have been through bad times, in those moments when things were not going well. , that I lacked the strength to continue, that I was about to throw in the towel and they have not allowed me to do so. “

“To those people who have helped me to get up,” he stressed, “and have walked by my side, even things were going better because, as I have said on many occasions, to pat you on the back when things are going well there is many but to help you when things go wrong are the real ones “.

“I close this stage of my life to start a new one, with the same enthusiasm with which I started the competition. A big hug and see you on the slopes, “he said. .

