

Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez was one of the great promises of Mexican arbitration.

Mourning, in this way is Mexican football for death by Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez, professional referee of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), of the MX League and Basic Forces.

“Sad news. In fatal accident our friend and former partner Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez passes away “, wrote the former referee Paul delgadillo On twitter. “Rest in peace. Prompt resignation to his familyHe added.

Sad news.

In a fatal accident, our friend and former colleague Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez dies. He was heading to the city of Mazatlán to referee the sub-18 match between Mazatlán vs chivas.

Rest in peace, prompt resignation to your family.

Angeles Rodriguez he lost his life at dawn on Friday in a car crash, when he was heading to Sinaloa to direct the match between Mazatlán and Chivas, from the under-18 category. I was 21 years old.

“We express our sincerest condolences for the sensitive death of Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez, professional referee of the FMF, Liga MX and tournaments of basic forces ”, published the MX League.

This accident, according to Mexican media, occurred in the Superhighway heading to Mazatlán, at the height of kilometer 128. The car where the referee was moving hit a trailer.

For this reason, the judge Emmanuel Plascencia, who was going to serve as fourth official, was in charge of dispensing justice so that the commitment that he disputed would be disputed Mazatlan vs. Chivas.

Mexican referee Néstor Damián Ángeles died in a car accident

Angeles Rodriguez It was one of the young promises of Mexican arbitration. He was born in Durango and it had been whistling for two years. He made his debut two years ago, in the match of the Liga MX Femenil between Santos and Querétaro.

During the Scream Mexico BBVA A21 was present in three games as an assistant. The last match he refereed was the Mazatlan vs. Pumas. Total, directed 99 games in all categories of the Aztec soccer.

Before our game, we will observe a minute of silence for the death of the referee, Néstor Damián Ángeles. Rest in Peace

