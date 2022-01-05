In 2021, the first steps were taken for a much more severe regulation by the regulators of different countries and this trend could continue in 2022, but with much more force.

So far, Bitcoin and Ethereum are positioned as the most important cryptocurrencies on the market. In fact, Bitcoin before the end of 2021 had a market value close to $ 894 billion and Ethereum was approaching $ 445 billion. Although the end of last year was not the best for the market, it is still at a good level and this threatens regulators.

According to recently released data, the overall cryptocurrency market value is about $ 2.223 trillion. This adding each of the cryptocurrencies that make up the market. To measure how big the crypto market is, it was compared with the closing of the year of Apple, which is one of the largest companies in the world and this reached a market value of 2.913 trillion dollars. While Apple is still in the lead, the overall market value is quite high.

The point is that the market has no signs of stopping, the chances of growth in 2022 are just as high as in 2021. For many, 2022 will continue to be the year of cryptocurrencies unless regulators take action. Several governments have become increasingly concerned about this asset class specifically because of its systematic risks in threatening financial stability and the hegemony of fiat currencies.

The growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Although determining what will happen to the crypto market is a bit difficult as it is quite changeable, if we take into account past statistics we can get an idea of ​​what could happen.

At the end of 2020, the market value of cryptocurrencies was 767,482 million dollars. This figure rose little by little to close on December 31 of last year at 2,223 trillion with an increase in market value 2.9 times greater than the closing value of the previous year.

During 2021, although the market has had some falls, Bitcoin has performed quite well with a magnificent recovery trend. After a relevant drop after Chinese regulations, Bitcoin managed to reach a new high on November 10 of last year.

According to these data, Bitcoin has risen 59.83% from the 28,986.74 US dollars that it was worth on December 31, 2020 to the 46,329.11 dollars with the value that closed in 2021. This is positive, although the price of bitcoin’s closing is 32.77% lower than the previous all-time high of $ 68,906.48.

In the case of Ethereum, the trend has been somewhat similar. The closing value of the second most important cryptocurrency on the market in 2020 was 739,912 US dollars. This compared to the closing of $ 3,688.77 in December 2021, an increase of 5 times the previous value is registered. While bitcoin has a higher value, Ethereum’s performance is much higher.

Some claim that Ethereum could become the leading cryptocurrency very soon due to its ease of access, ecology, efficiency and energy consumption. This could start to happen in 2022 becoming the most relevant cryptocurrency and dethroning bitcoin.

The point is that this important growth in the market has put regulators on alert and during 2022 the repression could be greater.

The rejection of fiat currency

Governments will always try to protect economic stability and of course the traditional structure. Its protection had not been a real problem until the advent of cryptocurrencies. With the growth of the market, the rejection felt by investors of traditional currencies is evident and for this reason they have begun to look for new alternatives to commercialize.

We must not forget that during 2021 the inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has affected many countries and their currencies. Inflation has been recorded in fairly strong currencies such as the dollar, the euro, the British pound, and the yen. This has made users look for new alternatives to protect their money, protect themselves against devaluation and cryptocurrencies have been the best way out.

It is clear that the speculative frenzy has managed to boost cryptocurrencies, but we must not forget that the support of different important people has made cryptocurrencies an option to invest.

Among the most relevant cases is the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, who is the most millionaire man in the world and one of the great causes of the growth of the price of cryptocurrencies. He has supported the use of this asset class on different occasions and his followers, in order to gain great wealth, have decided to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Now, more and more people have started using cryptocurrencies. A few years ago if you asked someone what Bitcoin was, they probably didn’t know what to answer. Now a large number of people have large investments in cryptocurrencies.

Speculation draws the attention of regulators

There is nothing that can boost the crypto market more than an uptrend. It should be noted that this is not something new, since the beginning of the cryptocurrency we have seen it. We just have to remember when Bitcoin was worth just 5 cents in 2010 and at the end of last year it was around $ 47,000.

To understand it better, let’s imagine that a person in 2010 when bitcoin was worth 5 cents invested 100 dollars. Now, 11 years later and assuming that that person did not take out their cryptocurrencies at any time, they would have 94 million dollars among their assets at the end of December 31, 2021.

The idea of ​​becoming a millionaire is something that many people like. There are tons of stories of investors who have become millionaires and have no need to work and are living excellent lives. This is what has attracted many new users. Clearly the rate of return is interesting, but many speculators have entered the market in droves.

The trend of mass income has increased over time and during 2021 we have seen it on different occasions. And this will not decline in 2022, which is why regulators will be much more vigilant in trying to stop this trend and reduce volatility in the market.

Regulators fear the consequences

Protecting economic stability is one of the primary duties of governments. There have always been systematic risks that could put the financial system and the global market at risk. This has happened in market bubbles on different occasions and regulators fear that this could happen with cryptocurrencies.

As we have explained before, the closing of the market value of cryptocurrencies is 2.223 trillion dollars. This is a lower figure than Apple’s stock market close. Although it is a high number, compared to one of the largest closures, the systematic risk is small. But even if it is not the largest, regulators are on the lookout because the market growth has not stopped.

Regulators believe that if they do not take action soon, the crypto market will grow much more causing great problems for investors, countries and the entire world. The growth rate of the crypto market, although it has had ups and downs, has been somewhat constant and the growth trend has not changed.

In case the value of the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, which is most likely, regulators will use systematic risks as a valid reason to restrict the use of cryptocurrencies. The point is that many regulators are not concerned about the above, what they want is to maintain control over currencies, and cryptocurrencies, being decentralized, will not allow this.

It is clear that market growth can cause relevant changes in economic stability, which is why many regulators have decided to prohibit them. A clear example is that of China, which for many years had imposed regulations on the market, but these had not been as serious as the last one.

A few months ago, China announced that all activities related to the crypto market were prohibited in the country. Among them the purchase, sale, holding and mining of cryptocurrencies. After China did this, many more countries began to consider banning this asset class.

Now, for the year 2022, although the outlook is still diffuse because the year has been very short, it is estimated that the general market could range between 3 trillion and 5 trillion US dollars. The point is that governments are not entirely willing to give up the power that fiat currency has.

For this reason it is that surely during 2022 we will begin to see that projects related to cryptocurrencies of central banks become more popular, this together with restrictive measures to prevent cryptocurrencies from causing problems to financial stability, and to the success of these projects.

Meanwhile, the actual information that is available is very little. Countries like the United States are somewhat silent about it, but others like India have been quite clear and are against cryptocurrencies, so a year with many changes is coming.