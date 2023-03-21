Rei Ayanami comes to real life with this casual Aira cosplay

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most acclaimed anime by fans of this animation genre, created by the Gainax studio, animated by Tatsunoko Production and directed by Hideaki Anno, who had Rei Ayanami as one of his most interesting characters.

The story of Evangelion takes place in a futuristic world, in which NERV, a paramilitary organization, protects humanity from attacks by beings of unknown origin and nature called the Angels. NERV uses humanoid bio-mecha called Evangelion or EVA for defense, hence the name of the anime.

But beyond the plot, what captivated the followers of Evangelion was its plot, which as the episodes progress becomes more confusing and psychological, with unstable personalities between the characters.

In the middle of the plot is Rei Ayanami, better known simply as Rei, being the First Children chosen by the Marduk Institute and designated as the pilot of Evangelion Unit 00. At the beginning of the series, she is presented as an enigmatic young woman with an introverted, silent character. and not communicative.

Rei’s casual cosplay

According to a report published by the website of Spaghetti Codethe model Aira, better known on social media as aira_1002aira and with over 139,000 followers on Instagram, she showed her love for anime by doing this casual Rei cosplay.

As we can see, the content creator recreates Rei’s short blue hair, with her crimson eyes, but gives the cosplay a casual touch with an outfit made up of a gray sweater, a white shirt underneath, glasses, and a black beret.

In another post, the cosplayer asked her followers if they preferred this interpretation with or without glasses, sparking a heated debate among her fans, who seem to prefer the image without glasses.