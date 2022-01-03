01/03/2022

On at 16:21 CET

The intention of the European Commission to turn to consider nuclear and gas as green energies has aroused strong rejection not only from conservation entities, but also from some national governments, starting with that of Spain and also including that of Germany. The EC is seeking opinions before approving this controversial measure.

Spain has reiterated its rejection of the European Commission (EC) proposal to include nuclear energy and natural gas generation in the classification table of green options in the community framework, something that would mean “a step back & rdquor; and “a wrong signal & rdquor; for financial markets.

In response to the draft green taxonomy proposal of the EC, the Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has stressed that “regardless of whether investments may continue to be made in one or the other, we consider that they are not green or sustainable energies & rdquor ;.

Spain “is a firm defender of green taxonomy as a key instrument to have common references that can be used by investors to achieve the decarbonization of the economy and achieve climate neutrality in 2050 & rdquor ;, but admit nuclear and natural gas as their share “It would be a step back & rdquor ;.

Cofrentes nuclear power plant, in Spain | SINC

The minister has warned that “it does not make sense and sends the wrong signals for the energy transition of the EU as a whole”.

Spain admits that both nuclear energy and natural gas have a role in the transition, but “limited in time & rdquor;Therefore, they must be treated separately and not as green, where there are other key energies for decarbonization and without risk or environmental damage, the ministry explained in a statement.

The key to considering an economic activity, sector or technology ‘green’ is its substantial contribution to the main environmental goals of the EU, he adds, such as mitigating climate change, among others, while also respecting the principle of not causing significant environmental damage.

Germany is also opposed

For its part, the German government has also criticized the decision of the European Commission.

“It seems to me an absolute error that the European Commission intends to include nuclear energy in the taxonomy of sustainable economic activities of the EU & rdquor ;, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told the Funke media group.

According to the minister, “an energy form that on the one hand can lead to devastating environmental catastrophes – in the event of a serious accident in one reactor – and on the other, leaves large amounts of highly radioactive hazardous waste, it cannot be sustainable & rdquor ;.

“We will now study the criteria that the European Commission has presented to us in the draft and we will agree on it within the Government & rdquor ;, he said, while calling it“ extremely problematic & rdquor; that the EC “wants to waive a public consultation on such a sensitive issue & rdquor ;.

Interior of the Cofrentes nuclear power plant | Foronuclear

Likewise, the environmental and consumer protection organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) criticized “strongly & rdquor; to confer the status of sustainable activity to nuclear energy and natural gas projects “Allows under a green blanket investments harmful to the environment & rdquor ;.

In a statement, the DUH demanded that the member states and the European Parliament take a clear position against this EC proposal.

“Labeling nuclear power and natural gas as sustainable takes away all credibility from the taxonomy & rdquor ;, said DUH CEO Sascha Müller-Kraenner, adding that with his approval, Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” puts reputation at risk from the German Government on Climate Policy & rdquor ;.

In this way, Scholz breaks as soon as his legislature begins his electoral promise to serve as “climate chancellor”, he criticized.

The intention of the European Commission

The European Commission (EC) has proposed that investments in nuclear energy and natural gas be considered sustainable in the ecological transition.

The EC announced that it began on Friday consultations in this regard with EU countries and experts from the Sustainable Finance Platform.

Brussels intends to approve the delegated act this January after consulting with European governments and experts, but for it to enter into force, the proposal will have to receive the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

“Taking into account scientific advice and current technological progress, as well as the different challenges towards the transition between Member States, the Commission considers that there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a future based predominantly in renewables & rdquor ;, said the Community Executive.

The Community Executive has been delaying the proposal in recent weeks and it was not until the middle of last week, in its last meeting prior to the Christmas break, when it held a debate on the so-called “taxonomy & rdquor ;.