Telemundo Meet the actors and characters of the Telemundo series “Parientes a la Fuerza”.

Starting this Tuesday, October 26, Telemundo will broadcast the series “Parientes a la Fuerza”, starring Bárbara de Regil, Guy Ecker and Michel Duval. The melodrama will air Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Produced by 11:11 Films & TV for Telemundo, “Parientes a la Fuerza” centers on George Cruz (Ecker), a famous 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter who suffers a midlife crisis under the shadow of his only hit, the death of his mother and the betrayal of his wife Leticia (Chantal Andere). His frustration, loneliness and feeling of failure, coupled with his mother’s last wish, lead him to the other side of the border in Mexico where he meets Carmen Jurado (from Regil), a beautiful Mexican singer who becomes his muse, his star and his great love.

The series’ stellar cast is made up of renowned stars such as Carmen Aub, Lisa Owen, Salvador Zerboni, Antonio de la Vega, Alejandro Ávila and Mauricio Garza.

Meet the actors and characters of the Telemundo telenovela “Parientes a la Fuerza”:

Guy Ecker as George

George is an impatient, impulsive, and attractive writer. He is the husband of Leticia and the father of the twins, Tommy and Paz, and also of Andy, the son of his first wife, whom he took care of when she died. Thanks to his comedy “Tacos y tiros”, George rose to fame in Hollywood, yet he does not feel fulfilled. In an unwanted birthday celebration he experiences the worst moment of his life: one year older, with his mother’s ashes in front of him and his wife’s infidelity. This is why he thinks of taking his own life once his mother’s last wish is fulfilled, but fate and Doña Lupe decide otherwise. George, meet Carmen, his true love. With it he recovers his inspiration, his dreams and even his roots. They live a romance against all odds, not only because of the age difference, but because of all the obstacles they will have to overcome in this world of fame and the money that Beverly Hills supposes.

Barbara de Regil is Carmen

Carmen is curious, charming and a singer. Her dream is to be a famous singer. His greatest treasure is his family. She lost her father when she was a child and had to help her mother with raising her little brothers. After a sentimental failure, she visits the church and begs for a sign and life surprises her when she tries to save George, but it is she who slips into the void, he takes her in his arms and in the end they both end up rescued. From that moment on, George becomes her “creator of dreams” and she the protagonist of his film and of his life. But there is a huge gap between the two. Carmen dreams of being a mother and George does not want to be a father. Carmen concentrates on her acting career, releases her first album, which is a great success, and they offer her to shoot in Mexico. There, in their land, more mature and secure, they meet again on set, and love is reborn. Carmen and George become the happy parents of a baby girl and remarry in style.

Michel Duval as Andy

Andy is a traveler, sensitive, extreme critic and actor. He is George’s adopted son, he lost his mother as a child. Andy, passed by George’s house, the boarding school, the guest room of his best friend from high school, Emiliano; and his only home, the house of Lupita, his adoptive grandmother, where he learned to be a Mexican. Andy has it all: Presence, talent, charisma, but above all he is committed to his decision to have an acting career without using George’s fame or his last name, which is why at work he prefers to be called Andy Panetta. He is a man who runs away from his feelings. Rationality rules your life because that way you can live without pain, fear, or sadness. His last trip was the idea of ​​Mama Lupe, who forced him to travel so he wouldn’t see her die. Andy auditions with Carmen for George’s movie, unaware that she is his father’s fiancee. This encounter will transform your life, it will put you in touch with your emotions and will make you face your fear of living and feeling.

Chantal Andere as Leticia

Leticia is a beautiful, greedy, and seductive ex-model. George’s ex-wife and Tommy and Paz’s mother. She is convinced that talent in Hollywood is measured by the number of zeros you have in your account and she needs to be the most “talented”. She separates from George and renounces her estate, confident that she will get more from her new husband. However, Robert’s father leaves all his money to a foundation. In the reading of the will, Robert has a stroke that leaves him a quadriplegic. Leticia, bankrupt and tied to a Robert in a wheelchair, will try to hide her financial situation while fighting to win back her ex-husband. Plan that will be affected by the appearance of Carmen, George’s new wife, and Juancho Hernández, Carmen’s uncle, a gambling mobster, who will ignite their lowest desires. Leticia will be torn between her two most powerful instincts: the ambition to regain her fortune and the temptation of unbridled passion.

Carmen Aub is Clio

Clío is conceited and famous, she is the actress of the moment. Of those who send his manager to check his camper before signing the contract, in each shoot he asks for a particular diet and a spiritual coach. You don’t record if you haven’t reviewed every scene in the script. However, his appearance in a movie practically guarantees box office success. Hollywood seems frivolous and empty. Clío is a victim of Kurt, who since she was little has given her some mysterious “vitamins” that have helped her endure the long days of recording, but have also triggered a mental problem. Clío wants a relationship with Andy that she can post on the networks to make herself look like an eccentric and different actress, who prefers to flee from the famous and leave the arm of the unknown actor. This dangerous game will turn into a crazy and passionate love story that will ultimately lead Clío and Andy to the altar.

Antonio de la Vega is Robert

Rober is slim, elegant, conceited, haughty, he buys all the luxuries he can. George’s neighbor and Leticia’s lover for 2 years. Leticia and Robert marry with an eye toward the inheritance that is about to be received. But his father leaves everything to a church. Robert will suffer a stroke and will be paralyzed, confined to a wheelchair. With Carmen’s family in George’s house, Robert will find a new meaning in life. Mama Rosa, aware that everyone should help at home, will assign him tasks that he can carry out. They play him as a scarecrow, a sauce taster, a gatekeeper, a goalkeeper at soccer games. These tasks accompanied by the love of Rocco and his nascent love for Yuliana Hernández, will give a color to your life that you have never experienced before. Thanks to all this, Robert will recover little by little, until he can speak again and move some of his limbs.

Salvador Zerboni is Juancho

Juancho is a trickster, but noble; rogue, but in love. He is the younger brother of Margarita and uncle of Carmen. He grew up in a world where you had to be a mobster to have money. After a short criminal career as a gambler and crooked business developer, Juancho spent 5 years in prison. Now that he is free, he struggles to stay out of that life, but the past always returns with force and collects favors and money that he owes them. Without his family knowing about his debts and to protect them, Juancho will convince everyone to travel to Los Angeles. Juancho has a hidden talent that will make him the reader of George’s stories and his most brilliant advisor. He will secretly start a relationship of rejection and mutual attraction that many would call “toxic” with Leticia. He will receive contempt from her, but only as a spark to start a relationship that will ignite the passion of both.

Mauricio Garza as Tommy

Tommy is George and Leticia’s son and Paz’s twin. Frivolous, naive, innocent, sensitive (although he doesn’t, he knows it), metrosexual. He feels a tremendous indifference towards his dad. It is tailor-made for your mom and your sister. She is a fashionista. Fervently believe in your “excellent” taste. Lover of social networks and everything that translates into followers. He has traveled to first world countries and to fashion shows. He bet with his sister the love of Lara and when he meets her he is fascinated by her folklore and the love she has for Mexican customs, but what impacts him the most is the immense number of followers on his social networks, just to talk about Mexico and its traditions. When Lara discovers Tommy’s intentions, she totally distances herself from him. Tommy repents and does his best to forgive him, including a mariachi serenade, but Lara will forever forget the love that may have lived with him.

Ana Pau is Lara

If it weren’t for Carmen stealing the breath of whoever stands in front of her, Lara would be stunning. She is Carmen’s sister and constantly lives in her shadow. He has big dreams, he wants to eat the world and he lives off the approval of others. He lives arguing with Carmen, but over time they will realize that they are unconditional with each other. For Lara there is nothing more important than family, even so, she looks outside because she has a huge desire to fit in. This will get her into trouble when she meets George’s twins, as her chemistry with Tommy will put her in an uncomfortable place with Paz. Lara is always uploading her life to social networks, which will give her a taste of fame when her posts about her family and the adventure to get to Los Angeles go viral. His account is @CorazonMexicano.

Roberta Damián is Peace

Paz is the daughter of George and Leticia, Tommy’s twin. She is proud, cold, capricious and tantrum. A fatal little woman. She does not understand emotions that make her feel vulnerable. He speaks “Spanglish” as his first language. It is a small copy of his mother. He is only interested in what social networks dictate. In his life there is no idea of ​​sacrifice or effort to deserve all the luxuries that he obtains without problem from his father. Above her there is no one. She will take advantage of her Beverly Hills rich girl look to impress and manipulate Lara and Pedro. He humiliates Pedro and mistreats him. One day she sees him defending her with blows and an uncontrollable desire for him is born. When Pedro tires of that toxic relationship and leaves her, she values ​​him even more, but her proud nature will not allow her to accept that she was wrong in treating him like this. As much as she is madly in love with Pedro, she will never accept him, even carrying her child in her womb.

Toño Valdés️️️ is Pedro

Protective, impulsive, but good-natured. Pedro was the sandwich between Carmen and Lara for many years, before Rocco came to play. He was always the “little man” of the house, and he took his role with his sisters very seriously, but as much as he tries to intimidate the suitors, he cannot hide his goodness. He wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a great fighter, so he is always training, his big muscles attest to that. He is very attached to his land, but he could not be far from his own, so he has no choice but to follow them on the adventure to Los Angeles. In LA he will finally have the possibility to develop his career as a wrestler, but following Mexican traditions. He will live in constant conflict with Paz, with whom he seems to have nothing in common, but as they say over there: Opposites attract.