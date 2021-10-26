Telemundo Everything you need to know about “Parientes a la Fuerza”, the new Telemundo series.

Today, Tuesday, October 26, Telemundo premieres the melodrama “Parientes a la Fuerza,” starring the actors Bárbara de Regil, Guy Ecker and Michel Duval. The series will air on the network beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

“Relatives to the Force” is a story that takes place in Los Angeles and centers on George Cruz (Ecker), a famous 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter who suffers a midlife crisis in the shadow of his only success, the death. of his mother and the betrayal of his wife Leticia (Chantal Andere). His frustration, loneliness and feeling of failure, coupled with his mother’s last wish, lead him to the other side of the border in Mexico where he meets Carmen Jurado (from Regil), a beautiful Mexican singer who becomes his muse, his star and his great love. George regains the inspiration and happiness that make him feel alive. But love does not come only when two families come together, and the contrasts between the Jurado family and the Cruzes will make the audience cry with laughter.

The main cast also includes the participation of Antonio de la Vega, Salvador Zerboni, Alejandro Ávila and Mauricio Garza. While Chantal Andere is the antagonist of the story.

Created by Sebastián Ortega, “Parientes a la Fuerza” is written by Rosa Clemente and Raul Prieto. Produced by 11:11 Films & TV for Telemundo, the series is directed by Gustavo Loza, Danny Gavidia and Felipe Aguilar. Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta, Mariana Iskandarani and Andrea Salas are the executive producers for Telemundo Global Studios. Juancho Cardona and Manolo Cardona are the executive producers for 11:11 Films & TV.

The cast of the series also includes Elsy Reyes, Gustavo Egelhaaf, Patricia Martínez, Enoc Leaño, Daniel Raymont, Roberta Damián, Sofía Garza, Toño Valdés, Ana Pau, Angely Gaviria, Luca Valentini, Verónica Montes, Juan Vidal, Victor Alfredo Jiménez , Nancy Taira, Fermín Martínez, Nashla Aguilar, Bruno Santamarina and Iker García.

Everything you need to know about the premiere of “Parientes a la Fuerza” on Telemundo:

PREMIERE DAY: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Telemundo, check your local programming guide.

FREQUENCY OF TRANSMISSION: Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHAT THE STORY IS FOCUSED ON: The plot of “Relatives to the Force” centers on George Cruz (Guy Ecker), a famous 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter who suffers a midlife crisis in the shadow of his only success, the death of his mother and betrayal. of his wife Leticia (Chantal Andere). His frustration, loneliness and feeling of failure, coupled with his mother’s last wish, lead him to the other side of the border in Mexico where he meets Carmen Jurado (Bárbara de Regil), a beautiful Mexican singer who becomes his muse.

LEADING PLAYERS: Bárbara de Regil, Guy Ecker and Michel Duval.

CAST: Elsy Reyes, Gustavo Egelhaaf, Patricia Martínez, Enoc Leaño, Daniel Raymont, Roberta Damián, Sofía Garza, Toño Valdés, Ana Pau, Angely Gaviria, Luca Valentini, Verónica Montes, Juan Vidal, Victor Alfredo Jiménez, Nancy Taira, Fermín Martínez, Nashla Aguilar, Bruno Santamarina and Iker García.