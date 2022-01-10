The Witcher 3: Reveal possible release date

Finally, already knowing for sure when it would be released on the famous platform of Netflix the third season of The Witcher series, a premiere that is undoubtedly highly anticipated by fans.

As you may recall, the second season of The Witcher was released last month, garnering even better reviews than the first one and leaving all fans wanting more.

Luckily, apparently it is already known when the third season from The Witcher.

It may interest you: The Witcher already has a release date for its season 3

As they comment from the Redanian Intelligence portal, the third season of the adaptation of The Witcher created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich would begin shooting in the next month of March of this same year, and would be scheduled to last until August.

This is how the portal itself ventures to estimate, taking into account the duration of other productions and that of previous seasons, that the third season of The Witcher would arrive on Netflix in spring 2023.

However, it should be mentioned that this is an estimate, but considering that the filming begins in just two months, it is not a far-fetched date.

While for the rest, if you are interested in the universe of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED, video game developers, have planned to launch during the second half of this year a version for consoles and next-generation PCs of The Witcher 3, the award-winning last title of the saga.

Notably, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a next-gen open-world role-playing game with a gripping plot, set in a spectacular fantasy universe full of momentous decisions and shocking consequences.

In The Witcher you play Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter who has to find the girl who is the protagonist of a prophecy in a wide open world brimming with trading cities, islands with Viking pirates, dangerous mountain passes and forgotten caves.

The first season, which premiered on December 20, 2019, was based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Fate, which are a collection of short stories that predate the main Witcher saga.

The first season explores events that shaped the three main characters on different timelines, before finally merging into one.