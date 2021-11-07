Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime: Premieres for the weekend | Instagram
Today we will let you know all the premieres that the platforms from Netflix, HBO and Amazon prime they bring for their subscribers, so keep reading to find out all the news this weekend.
It should be noted that among the most anticipated this first weekend of November is the frictionless documentary ‘A police film’.
Finally the weekend has started and the best of all is that he has done it with the right foot, since this Friday, November 5, the third season of Narc0s: Mexico premiered, which, in addition to a lot of drama and action, has as part from its cast to the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.
On the other hand, the acclaimed documentary entitled A police film has positioned itself as one of the most anticipated for its handling of the limits of fiction to investigate corruption in the Mexican police through the stories of two officers.
Likewise, the animated series Arcane has generated great expectations regarding its premiere, as the story tells of the discord that separates the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun.
In this conflict, two sisters will face in a fierce war between magical technologies and opposing convictions.
While the HBO Max platform has maintained its successful weekly episode premiere model, so this weekend you can enjoy new episodes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Doom Patrol, among other content.
1
Netflix
The harder the fall will be / Now available
Confidential Field: America’s Secret Nazis / Now Available
How hard is love! / Now available
Big Mouth season 5 / Now available
Narcqs: Mexico Season 3 / Now available
A Police Movie / Now Available
Arcane / November 6
2
HBO Max
El Gran Pastelero Bake Off: Celebrity México – chapter 6 / Now available
Doom Patrol Season 3 – Episode 9 / Now Available
Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Chapter 4 / Now Available
Gossip Girl – Chapter 8 / Available Now
Batwoman Season 3 – Episode 3 / Now Available
3
Amazon Video
A Man Named Scott / Available Now