Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime: Premieres for the weekend | Instagram

Today we will let you know all the premieres that the platforms from Netflix, HBO and Amazon prime they bring for their subscribers, so keep reading to find out all the news this weekend.

It should be noted that among the most anticipated this first weekend of November is the frictionless documentary ‘A police film’.

Finally the weekend has started and the best of all is that he has done it with the right foot, since this Friday, November 5, the third season of Narc0s: Mexico premiered, which, in addition to a lot of drama and action, has as part from its cast to the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

On the other hand, the acclaimed documentary entitled A police film has positioned itself as one of the most anticipated for its handling of the limits of fiction to investigate corruption in the Mexican police through the stories of two officers.

Likewise, the animated series Arcane has generated great expectations regarding its premiere, as the story tells of the discord that separates the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun.

In this conflict, two sisters will face in a fierce war between magical technologies and opposing convictions.

While the HBO Max platform has maintained its successful weekly episode premiere model, so this weekend you can enjoy new episodes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Doom Patrol, among other content.

1

Netflix

The harder the fall will be / Now available

Confidential Field: America’s Secret Nazis / Now Available

How hard is love! / Now available

Big Mouth season 5 / Now available

Narcqs: Mexico Season 3 / Now available

A Police Movie / Now Available

Arcane / November 6

2

HBO Max

El Gran Pastelero Bake Off: Celebrity México – chapter 6 / Now available

Doom Patrol Season 3 – Episode 9 / Now Available

Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Chapter 4 / Now Available

Gossip Girl – Chapter 8 / Available Now

Batwoman Season 3 – Episode 3 / Now Available

3

Amazon Video

A Man Named Scott / Available Now