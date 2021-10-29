Updated Friday, October 29, 2021 – 01:32

The labor market maintains a strong recovery, but businessmen and analysts warn that there is still ground to gain. In a record quarter, self-employed workers had 49,000 casualties

Last quarter you showed a very positive reaction to an economic recovery that is being less intense than expected. Under the magnifying glass of all the analysts who are studying how the changes that are negotiated around the 2012 labor reform could affect, the National Institute of Statistics yesterday released data that speak of an intense recovery in figures, later nuanced by issues such as the kind of jobs that are created.

The high summer season with the return of tourism, the advance of the vaccination campaign and the relaxation of the restrictions imposed for health reasons boosted employment strongly between July and September. According to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) prepared by the INE, the number of employed in the labor market recovered up to over 20 million, thus surpassing the level it presented in 2008.

The labor market drags in this recovery important factors that qualify the final result. Employment in the private sector, which is the one that accounted for practically all the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, increased by 314,800 people between July and September, increasing by 4.46% and standing at 16,547,000. This number must include, for example, more than 200,000 people who remained affected by the temporary job recovery files (ERTE), a situation that places these workers in the category of employed despite their inactivity.

The recovery in employment reached net employees but not the self-employed. With close to 200,000 ceasing to work, the number of self-employed workers fell by 49,600 between July and September. Specifically, self-employed workers without employees fell by 59,700, while self-employed workers with workers under their care increased by 14,800, according to its main association ATA.

It is something that the employers highlighted CEOE and Cepyme After the analysis carried out by the Government, which practically closed the Covid crisis in labor matters by noting that the macro figures are at 2019 levels.

The Secretary of State for the Economy, Gonzalo garca andrs, said yesterday that EPA data show a recovery in the level of effective employment that is unprecedented.

It has been a better quarter than what seasonality sets in a normal quarter, he explained. García Andrs influenced the good behavior of the labor market and its reestablishment in such a short period of time, which reflects the effectiveness of the response that has been given to the crisis, with measures such as temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and income support for households and businesses.

Study services like BBVA Research pointed out this euphoria yesterday, indicating, for example, that the increase in job creation has been lower than their forecasts and that, although EPA employment is at pre-crisis levels, the unemployment rate is above. Specifically, BBVA attributes this behavior to the dullness of the construction sector.

For their part, the employers reminded the Government that precisely the recovery of employment that it considers so relevant is taking place with the labor framework that it intends to reform.

This should be taken into account when adopting measures in the labor market that may condition the incorporation and maintenance of some groups in employment and the reactivation of certain productive branches, especially in a context with growing uncertainties and risks that may negatively affect to the intensity of the economic recovery, they affirmed from the employer’s association in a statement. Employers refer specifically to the regulatory changes prepared by the Government regarding temporary hiring and subcontracting of companies in sectors such as construction, which has not been one of the most dynamic in this phase.

In addition, the employers of small and medium-sized companies Cepyme stressed that, despite the strong increase in employment, the jobs prior to the pandemic have not yet recovered in the private sector. Thus, the number of employed in the private sector reached 16,547,000 workers at the end of September, compared to 16,646,000 workers in the same period of 2019.

This situation reflects the slow recovery of the Spanish business fabric, which still registers 39,700 fewer companies than before the pandemic, warns Cepyme, which also warns of the possible effects of factors such as the lack of supplies and the increase in prices of raw materials and of energy.

These circumstances, he denounces, are already having a direct impact on sectors such as industry and transport, for which he has demanded that the Government prioritize the recovery of activity and “eliminate obstacles and new increases in fiscal costs, which can have very negative effects. in the recovery of companies and employment.

While, public employment grew by 44,500 people, 4.40%, to 3,484,000 workers, staying at the record levels that the pandemic has set. In the last 12 months, employment has increased by 707,200 people in the private sector and 146,900 in the public.

The unions, for their part, influenced the type of employment that is being generated, underlining the high temporality of the labor market. Along with unemployment, the other big problem continues to be temporary work, which does not stop “, affirmed the secretary of union action of CCOO, Mari Cruz Vicente.. The spokesperson for the conference called on the parties that make up the social dialogue table so that this issue can be addressed in a profound way.

