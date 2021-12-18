

NYPD at JFK Airport.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

Ahmet Yuceturk, a former imam at New York’s JFK Airport International Islamic Center, was charged as a suspect in attempted rape and child sexual abuse. after he was arrested in a Civil sting operation exposing pedophiles on YouTubeThe New York Post reported.

Yuceturk (42) was arrested on Monday for sharing sexual text messages with a person he thought was 14 years old and make plans to meet, police and prosecutors said.

The Long Island resident was charged with two felonies for attempted criminal sexual act with a minor and attempted disclosure of indecent material to a minor, court records show.

Yuceturk was originally caught in the crosshairs of the YouTube page “NYCreeps Spotlight”, a modern version of the NBC show “To Catch a Predator,” which aims to attract pedophiles on social media apps by posing as teenagers, according to the creator of the page, identified only as “FM” for security reasons .

The creator of the page, who spoke on condition of anonymity and in 2020 succeeded in arresting a Latino police officer from the Department of Homeless Services, said that he and adult women pose as teenagers on social media apps and wait for older men to come around to the accounts so that they can be exposed on your YouTube page.

In late November, Yuceturk allegedly sent a message to one of the accounts, according to records of text messages delivered to the New York Police Department. When the apparent girl told him that she was 14 years old, he allegedly replied: “Call me daddy … (when we have sex)”, says the criminal complaint.

FM, a father of four, said he catches pedophiles because he was almost sexually abused as a child and wants to make sure it doesn’t happen to others. “It’s great to get these guys off the street because you never know who is who. He is an imam, a spiritual leader, a voice in the community, He is a pillar of the community, “he said of Yuceturk. “Seeing what they are doing behind closed doors is ridiculous and I am pleased to take them down one by one.”

In recent years, Yuceturk has been featured in Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) blog posts and has been interviewed as a religious leader in Time magazine and The New York Times. He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment and must return to court in January. It has not responded to a request for comment from the press.