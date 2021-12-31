

Guatemalan Army soldiers prepare to receive the bodies of 15 migrants who died in the road accident in Chiapas.

Photo: Edwin Bercian / .

Guatemala received this Thursday the bodies of 15 migrants who died, on December 9, in an accident traffic in southeastern Mexico, where more than a hundred people were injured and 56 lost their lives.

The Mexican Air Force plane that transported the remains of the migrants landed at the edge of noon at the La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, so that the authorities would later deliver the bodies to their families.

According to the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, the migrants repatriated this Thursday, all male and whose names were not disclosed, were between 19 and 46 years old.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also detailed that 8 of the 15 migrants came from the department of Quiché, located in the northwest of the Guatemalan territory.

The bodies of the deceased migrants were transferred by Mexican personnel to funeral cars and later they will be taken to their villages of origin for their wake and burial.

The migrants repatriated this Thursday were between 19 and 46 years old. (Photo: . / Edwin Bercian)

To date, including the returnees this Thursday, Guatemala has received the remains of 19 migrants who died in the accident, registered on December 9 in the state of Chiapas, in southeastern Mexico.

The accident occurred when a trailer carrying migrants hit the wall of a pedestrian bridge, during his journey through Chiapas, presumably because the driver lost control due to speeding.

The first transfer of the remains of the deceased took place on the night of December 18, when Mexico sent four migrants to Guatemala who lost their lives in the accident.

According to the Mexican authorities, 56 people perished in the collision and 114 were injured, almost a hundred of them of Guatemalan nationality.

The more than 150 migrants that were transported in the truck had the objective of crossing Mexico to reach the United States.

One of the migrants who died and repatriated on December 18, Daniel Arnulfo Pérez, was trying to get to the United States to pay a mortgage, relatives told reporters during his wake.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Hernández, said this Thursday at a press conference that they are still waiting for the Mexican authorities to confirm 18 more deaths of Guatemalan nationality.

The Mexican official Laura Elena Carrillo, executive director of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation, also participated in the conference.

Every year more than 500,000 Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans try to emigrate irregularly to the United States in search of better living conditions, to escape poverty and violence in their native countries, according to estimates by experts and international organizations.

