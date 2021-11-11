

The girls’ mother, Marye Snyder, and her partner, Echo Butler, face charges of endangering children and obstruction of justice.

Photo: Lycoming Police Department / Courtesy

Two women were arrested in Pennsylvania as suspects in the case of two girls, whose remains were discovered buried in the backyard of a house.

Police in Old Lycoming, a small township 130 miles from Philadelphia, on Monday identified the bodies of Nicole Snyder, 6, and Jasmine Snyder, 4, who had been missing for years.

The corpses had been underground since 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The girls’ mother, Marye Snyder, 32, and her partner, Echo Butler, 26, face charges of endangering children and obstruction of justice. The authorities continue with the investigation that focuses on homicide.

Chris Kriner, head of the aforementioned police department, assured that they are investigating the manner of death, the motive and the chronology of the events, according to the Telemundo report.

Previously, the Department of Children and Youth Services of Pennsylvania assumed custody of another 7-year-old Snyder son, after receiving reports on the child’s education.

From there, agency officials learned that the woman had two other girls, whose whereabouts were unknown. Last September, Department personnel requested help from the Police to locate the minors.

The woman’s argument was that his daughters were living with a friend. However, the mother did not provide the authorities with details of the alleged caregiver.

The girls’ father reported last seeing them in 2015, the same year they last went to the doctor, researchers detailed.

On November 4, Snyder was arrested at her work in Clinton County. The woman refused to provide information on the whereabouts of her daughters.

The family property was searched several times in the following days. But it wasn’t until last weekend that the remains were found.

Women remain incarcerated and they were denied the right to bail. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 17.