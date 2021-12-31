What is ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ about? The remake of the soap opera that came to Netflix; you can start the end of the year marathon.

On December 29, the streaming platform added one of the most important titles on Colombian television to its catalog.

It is the remake of the telenovela ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ (2021), produced by RCN Televisión.

On May 10, 2021, Telemundo began broadcasting the remake of the telenovela that fascinated the entire Colombian audience.

Now, with its arrival on Netflix, ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ seeks to conquer the whole world and we will tell you all the details of this remake.

‘Café con aroma de mujer’ was a successful Colombian telenovela that first hit the small screen in 1994.

RCN Televisión produced this coffee love story that, in that year, caught the attention of all Colombian viewers.

27 years later, RCN Televisión decided to bet on the rekame of the telenovela ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ but adapted to current times.

However, the love story is the same one that fell in love with Colombians in 1994 and that undoubtedly captured viewers in 2021.

‘Café con aroma de mujer’ tells the story of Gaviota, a young woman who, together with her mother, is dedicated to harvesting coffee on the Casablanca farm.

Both await the arrival of the last harvest of the year, to finally have their own coffee plantation, promised by Octavio Vallejo, owner of the hacienda.

The plans of Gaviota and his mother will take another path, as Octavio Vallejo dies and his family will prevent the collectors from having their land.

Along with the tragic event, Sebastián Vallejo, grandson of Octavio Vallejo, arrives and will unleash, among other things, an intense romance.

Sebastián Vallejo and Gaviota fall in love at first sight, but this romance will face endless challenges as they belong to different worlds.

Gaviota is a coffee picker and Sebastián is a New Yorker who belongs to the most important coffee elites in the region.

Telemundo and RTC Televisión did not miss the opportunity to create the remake of the successful telenovela ‘Café con aroma de mujer’.

For the 2021 version, the producers and directors of the remake soap opera made an exceptional casting.

To the project ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ (2021) they added the most outstanding actors and actresses of the moment.

The protagonist of the story, Sebastián Vallejo, is played by William Levy, while the actress Laura Londoño gives life to Gaviota.