“Rock You Like a Hurricane” is a song by the German hard rock and heavy metal band Scorpions, released as a single in February 1984 by Mercury Records and included as the second track from the ninth studio album Love at First Sting (1984). The lyrics were written by Herman Rarebell and Klaus Meine, while the music was composed by Rudolf Schenker. According to the latter, the song is about attitude and sexuality.

Once it was released, it did not achieve great notoriety on the main music charts, however, over the years it has become one of the most recognized songs of the band. In the same year his music video was also recorded, which at the time received criticism mainly for the appearance of some scantily clad women with an openly sexual attitude. Even American activist Tipper Gore cited its content as one of the reasons she founded the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) committee in 1985.

Considered one of the great successes of the group according to the specialized press, the subject has had a positive impact on popular culture since it usually appears in series and television commercials, movies, video games and in some sporting events. On the other hand, “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is the only Scorpions song that has been released as a single three times, but with different interpretations; the original in 1984, the orchestral version in 2000 and in acoustic and live format in 2014.

