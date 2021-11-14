11/14/2021 at 1:36 PM CET

Australian Remy Gardner, born on February 24, 1998 in Sydney, is the quiet champion, a champion who always seeks the limit, although he was late to motorcycling, as his father, Wayne “Crocodile” Gardner, world champion of 500 cc in 1987, did not want neither him nor his little brother Luca They will compete in motorcycle races, but Remy He carried racing in his genes and in the end these ended up emerging in a sporting career with many singularities before becoming Moto2 world champion.

Although he was born in Sydney, due to his father’s profession he lived until the age of 4 between Monaco and Australia, although at the end of his father’s sports career they decided to settle permanently near Sydney, in Manly, in a house facing the sea, in where both Remy and his brother Luca developed their skills with surfing, skateboarding or cycling, without motorcycles appearing in their lives until they moved to a farm outside of Sydney.

After much insistence, Remy he got his father to allow him to compete in some Dirt Track races (dirt oval races), although with the commitment not to contest any of motocross, a specialty that “papa” Gardner considered very dangerous.

That was how I was 13 years old Remy gardner He managed to participate in his first speed race, somewhat late compared to other young talents who start to “hit the asphalt” with their motorcycles from the age of 5 or 6, but Remy He did not give up his efforts and in the end he got the attention of Honda Australia, who together with his brother Luca invited him to compete in a race in Spain that did not have the end that the young man Remy It was expected, as he finished in the last positions, but he enjoyed that race so much that it was clear to him that he wanted to dedicate himself professionally to racing a motorcycle.

At the age of fourteen they decided to move to Spain so that Remy gardner he began to compete in the Mediterranean of Speed ​​and in the FIM CEV Repsol, before making the leap to the world championship.

In that season of 2014 he played three Moto3 races in the world championship and in 2015, his first full season to be promoted to Moto2 in 2016, where in his sixth season he has managed to proclaim himself world champion after gaining experience in several teams until reaching the the Red Bull KTM squad of Aki Ajo that has allowed him to achieve the world title and also climb in 2022 to the premier category of motorcycling, MotoGP, with the help of KTM and the Tech 3 team led by the French Herve Poncharal.

Remy gardnerDespite living in Spain for many years, he has the typical Australian personality and of the old riders, with a surfer style, calm and easygoing, who likes not to make a drama of the inconveniences that may arise and that he usually takes good with everyone, in addition to being a great lover of animals and nature. It is not uncommon to see him arrive on the circuits alone with a rickety car, without standing out in the least and with the self-assurance that would allow him to have a beer moments before hitting the track, something that he has obviously never done.

In 2018 Remy Gardner had a serious accident while practicing motocross, the specialty that his father never wanted him to practice, in which he broke both legs and for which the orthopedic surgeon told him that he should rest for three months, but barely a month later he was running a Moto2 World Championship race, which ended up vomiting and dizzy, but in points.

Remy gardner He is a great car enthusiast and in Sitges he has a warehouse where, in addition to preparing all his training equipment and motorcycles, he works on classic cars, in the style of the American television program “Gas Monkey” that is dedicated to the restoration of vehicles from high performance.

In that sense, in 2017, he bought a Volvo Amazon from 69 that he completely restored, after manufacturing and designing all the parts with his 3D printer before manufacturing the final parts. The hours, while he is there, pass slowly, very slowly, many times without him being aware of it.

It is not his only hobby as Remy Gardner decisively faces any type of sports practice but always ends up taking it to the limit. Whether it’s spearfishing at a depth of 30 meters, which he loves, not water skiing or nine, always looking for the impossible.

Among his hobbies he loves rock music, he plays the guitar very well and his perfect plan could well be a day of spearfishing, without a bottle, and then come home to barbecue what he has caught.

He lives in Sitges, speaks perfectly Spanish and has a Catalan girlfriend, Claire moller, who competes with horses in the show jumping mode.