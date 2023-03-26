Chinese state media outlet People’s Daily recently introduced the newest member of its newscasting team, Ren Xiaorong, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual anchor who can supposedly provide news coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. weekdays.

According to a report published on the website of Oddity CenterIn a video posted last Sunday by the aforementioned outlet, a virtual young woman named Ren Xiaorong introduced herself to the world as an AI-powered chatbot that learned the skills of “thousands of news anchors” and can constantly evolve based on feedback from the spectators.

Smartly dressed, the presenter certainly seemed like a congenial news anchor, and if it weren’t for the synthed out and out-of-sync dubbing, you’d hardly be able to tell she’s not a real person.

With an app, anyone can ask the newscaster questions on a variety of topics, including education, epidemic prevention, housing, employment, environmental protection, and many others, but can currently only provide generic answers in line with the rhetoric favored by the Chinese Communist Party.

Ren Xiaorong’s introduction

Hello, my name is Ren Xiaorong. I’m a digital AI presenter who just joined People’s Daily. Thousands of newscasters have imparted their professional skills to me. For 365 days, 24 hours, I will be reporting news for the whole year, 24 hours a day, without a break,” Ren said during her first show.

He added: “Whether it’s on the news sites or in the studio, you will always see me. Every conversation, every feedback I give, will only make me smarter.”

While certainly impressive at first glance, Ren Xiaorong is currently not as advanced as the Open AI chatbot ChatGPT. Human users’ interaction with the virtual newscaster is limited to choosing the topic they want to learn about, to which Ren will always give generic answers.