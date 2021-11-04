The player Renato Nunez, assured that he has high intentions and hopes to play with the Navigators of the Magellan the current season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

According to information from the journalist Jesús Ponte, the big league Renato Núñez expressed his desire and interest to return to play with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the 2021-2022 season of LVBP, being able to once again be one of those highly experienced and renowned pieces to put on the uniform of the “Turkish Ship” in the winter ball of Venezuela.

Interest

Nunez He wants to play and make up for lost time in 2021 in the United States, however, although he indicated his desire to return to the LVBP that he does not yet have an exact date to debut in the 2021-2022 season, this because before that he must resolve personal procedures After that, he will be totally ready to put himself in the discipline of the ninth carabobeña.

Renato Núñez expressed his interest in playing this year with #Magallanes, although he indicated that he still does not have an exact date because he must first resolve personal procedures. Source: Jesús Ponte pic.twitter.com/muDBhYcqlv – beisbol3bases (@ beisbol3bases) November 4, 2021

Situation

Núñez could reappear in the LVBP under the same situation as last year, as a free agent and without organization in the MLB, which is why without any problems he could play with the Navigators of the Magellan, this recalling the situation of the “Turks” with the sanctions imposed by the OFAC (Office for the Control of Foreign Assets).

2021

Renato Núñez did not have the best year in the United States, spent more time in the Minor Leagues than in the Major Leagues, was released by the Detroit Tigers and later signed by the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that cut ties with the Venezuelan on the 13th. October.

He only played 14 games in the MLB, all with Detroit, giving 10 hits, four home runs, driving in seven runs, scoring the same amount and posting a low average of .189.

Numbers with Magellan

During the last season of the LVBP, Núñez played 11 games with Magallanes, giving seven hits, two doubles, a pair of homers, 10 RBIs, an AVG of .184, OBP of .262, SLG of .395 and OPS of .657, thus marking his debut with this organization. in the winter, remembering that his other three seasons of experience in this league were with the Tigres de Aragua.

Also, it should be noted that in last year’s postseason, he hit three four-corner hits against Caribes de Anzoátegui and hit .208 in 29 at-bats.