12/03/2021

On at 18:22 CET

Joel xaubet

Renato sanches has recovered its best version in the Lille. The powerful Portuguese midfielder shone with his own light last season with the French team and has been the object of desire of many great European clubs, including the Barça, which was very close to closing its signing in the last summer market. Now, with Barça focused on other operations, it is the Arsenal the team most interested in him.

Arteta’s are in need of troops in the center of the field. Despite the surprising performance of Sambi Lokonga, the Belgian still needs to work out in England to be an indisputable, on the other hand, the uncertain physical state of Thomas Partey they force Londoners to look for a quality reinforcement in winter.

Rentao Sanches, a key piece for Arteta

Renato Sanches has already received the approval of Kevin Campbell, former Arsenal player, who assured that is the missing piece: “I think it would be a good signing. He has had some injuries, but he is still young and is a very powerful midfielder and to have that power in the center would be very good. “ In addition, the former footballer assures that it is a good opportunity for the Gunners to attack fourth place in the Premier League: “It is a great opportunity for Arsenal. They are in a good position and in a position to take a step to settle into the top four. “

The Portuguese was able to sign for Barça in summer

The Portuguese midfielder, he was very close to arriving at Barça the last summer. Even the footballer himself said that had he not been injured, he would now wear a Blaugrana: “If I hadn’t been injured, I would have signed for Barça this summer. Barça and Lille already agreed “. Sanches assured that it was a hard blow to be injured at that time: “At first it was a shock, then you put yourself in perspective. Football is about ups and downs and I’m used to it. I stopped thinking about interested clubs and the rest to focus on recovery. ”

Renato Sanches already had an adventure in the Premier League hand in hand Swansea. His season with the Wales team was not as expected and he only participated in 865 minutes in total.