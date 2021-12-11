Renewables are going to be this year on the verge of having generated half of the electricity produced in Spain, thanks to elica, which has already become the dominant font, by producing almost 24% of the total, and thus surpassing nuclear power.

According to the daily statistics of the peninsular Spanish electricity system, Red Elctrica de Espaa (REE), renewables, a group made up of hydraulic, wind and solar energy, have generated the 48.7% of electricity in 2021, with what they write down their greater quota since there are records.

However, the greater presence of renewables has not been reflected in a cheaper market price, since the cost of the megawatt hour this year registered historic heights triggered by the global increase in the price of natural gas. Today is precisely the most expensive Saturday in history in the electricity market.

If they remain at these levels, something that presumably will happen since there are only three weeks left until the arrival of 2022, the ‘green’ energies will hit their maximum, which dates from the last year, when their participation in the generation “mix” reached 45 ,5%.

In total, Spain generated around 109,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) from renewable sources in 2020, 13.3% more than in 2019, despite the fact that the total electricity production was 5.2% lower, coinciding with the the coronavirus health crisis and the consequent limitations on productive activity.

However, the contribution of renewables has managed to break, so far this year, with the threshold of 112,500 GWh, which represents 11.6% more in year-on-year terms.

If the data for the moving year is compared, that is, the period elapsed in the last twelve months, this upward trend is confirmed.

Thus, between December 9, 2020 and the same day in 2021, renewables produced 120,683 GWh, that is, 10.7% more.

The contribution of renewables to the generation “mix” has been stabilizing after the rebound in the beginning of autumn, which coincided with the continuous rise in prices in the wholesale market.

According to the data of the system operator as of October 1, consulted by ., these technologies had until then produced 49.8% of the total electricity for the year.

Taking as a reference the REE statistics updated to December 9, wind energy is, as of today, the main source of electricity generation.

Specifically, it represents 23.9% of the total produced in 2021, and 42.1% during this month, which has been marked by the wind storm throughout the country.

In numbers, elica has generated 55,342 GWh, 12.9% above the same period in 2020.

For its part, hydraulic power It is about to establish itself as the fourth source of generation, the second if only renewables are taken into account, after producing 11.9% of this year’s electricity.

A smaller portion of the “mix” is represented by solar photovoltaic and solar thermal, which account for 8.6% and 2% of the annual total, respectively, while other renewables account for 1.9%, and renewable waste , 0.3%.

THE CARBN FOLLOWS DOWN

Regarding sustainability objectives, the analysis reflects the progressive decarbonization of the Spanish economy.

Precisely, coal was one of the main protagonists of last year, cutting its production by 55% compared to 2019, reaching 4,799 GWh, its annual historical minimum.

A year later, the trend continues and this technology falls by 5.6%, after producing just over 4,401 GWh in 2021. Only in the last five years, its generation has plummeted 87.4%, from 35,011 GWh on December 31, 2016.

On the contrary, nuclear energy continues to lead the non-renewable group, generating 22.1% of the electricity for the year. This brand makes it the second technology by production volume, with 51,072 GWh, although with a 1.8% cut compared to 2020.

Behind it are the combined cycles, plants in which the thermal energy of natural gas is transformed, which accounts for 14.8% of the total generated this year.

The data includes records of cogeneration, which has produced 10.6% of electricity, a level much higher than that of turbine-pumping (1%) and non-renewable waste (0.9%).

GOALS FOR 2030

The recent evolution of the electric generation brings closer the objectives established by the Government through the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) by 2030.

By then, renewable energies are expected to reach a penetration level of 74%, with a view to achieving a 100% renewable electricity sector by 2050.

